Donald Trump and the trial of the century





The framework for the 2024 election is now clear: its democracy against autocracism. It is the issue, not the horse race, that should dominate the Democratic Party’s media coverage and approach.

Unfortunately, some Democrats are reusing the successful 2018 playbook that helped them retake the House that year: stay focused on other issues (in 2018 it was health care) and let the anti-Trump forces mobilize on their own. It is not a question of fighting the last war, but the war of three cycles ago. During the last war of 2022, democracy was a powerful brand-building issue for Democrats.

So while I understand why Joe Biden doesn’t comment on Trump’s lawsuits, no other Democrat should follow suit. They should sound the alarm and shake Trump (metaphorically) for the duration.

Yes, it makes sense to run an A, B, C, D campaign on abortion, bidenomics, climate and democracy. But the last of them should often come first. In this way, the basic structure of racial democrats against autocrats remains firmly in place.

By the way, if you don’t believe that a re-elected Trump will literally end our system as we know it, you haven’t been paying attention.

We are going to tear down the deep state, Trump said at a rally in Michigan last month. We will expel warmongers from our government. We will hunt the globalists. We will drive out Communists, Marxists and Fascists. And we will get rid of the sick politicians who hate our country.

If it were just more Trump grandstanding, the kind we’ve grown accustomed to in the eight years since he got off the escalator, we wouldn’t have to worry so much. But it’s not. It is the campaign version of a plot to end our nearly 250-year-old experiment in self-government.

If you missed this lead New York Times article from July 17, please take the time to read it: Trump and his allies forge plans to increase presidential power in 2025 (no subscription required). It will scare you. The article chronicles detailed plans underway to dramatically expand the authority of presidents so that Trump can assume near-dictatorial powers.

One thing that almost all would-be dictators have in common is that they announce what they will do if they gain power. The Fhrer certainly did, as Trump well knows. Ivana, Trump’s late first wife, told her lawyer in the 1980s that Trump kept a collection of Hitler’s speeches, My New Order, by his bed. In these early speeches and Mein Kampf, Hitler spells it out in language very similar to Trump.

As bad as Trump’s language was when he was president, it was shocking in March when he told his supporters in Waco, Texas, I am your punishment. This location was chosen for his announcement speech as part of his plot to confuse and discredit the FBI (which did not cover itself in glory when it attacked the Branch Davidian complex there in 1993) so that he could rebuild it into his personal police force. force and instrument of retribution.

Or remember how in 2019 Trump said: I have an article 2 [the part of the Constitution that establishes the presidency]where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.

What if someone tries to stop him? He is going, he says, to put an end to the Constitution.

The Times story explains Trump’s plans to eliminate the independence of the Justice Department. It was not news. We all understand, of course, that if he is re-elected, he will immediately pardon the January 6 insurgents and himself. But he also plans to fully politicize the Federal Reserve (wonderful for the economy!) and bring all independent regulatory agencies under his thumb. And he will sign an executive order on day one that implements the politicization of the Schedule Fa civil service that will fill the government with incompetent Trump hacks hired for their loyalty, not their competence.

What is truly frightening is that this power grab will be attempted under any elected Republican president for the foreseeable future. The GOP is now synonymous with autocracy. For years, conservative lawyers have pushed what they call a unitary executive theory of presidential power that claims the Constitution gives presidents power over the sprawling federal bureaucracy, which, if you include military personnel, comprises about 4.3 million people. In a notorious dissent in Morrison v. Olson (1988), Justice Antonin Scalia wrote, it does not mean part of the executive power, but all the executive power. Scalias sight now has at least four votes on the Supreme Court.

What we’re trying to do is identify pockets of independence and seize them, Russell T. Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget under Trump, told The Times. Vought, the founder of the Center for Renewing America, drafts a plan on how to bend the entire federal government to Trump’s will.

Let’s pause for a second on this word seize. That’s what dictators do. They take power. As Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of Strongmen, explained on MSNBC.com:

These plans conform to a 21st-century playbook for authoritarians: Tell the public how you’re going to build an authoritarian state long before you take office. Consider your intent to expand executive powers as mere streamlining of government. Remember to repeatedly praise dictators as being brilliant and upscale people so that there are no surprises when you act the same way. [This is what Trump has consistently done with Chinas Xi Jinping, Russias Vladimir Putin, Hungarys Viktor Orban, and several other authoritarian leaders]And whet your followers’ appetite for the destruction of existing norms by announcing how you will purge [liberal critics].

Trump will use this roadmap until the election. The good news is that at least three large rocks now stand in the way. The numerous civil lawsuits won’t slow Trump down; he doesn’t have to appear in court during the trials, and the cases, even if they result in significant damages, only make him more popular with his base. But next year he will face three daunting criminal trials. In each of them, probabilities favor conviction.

On March 25, Trump is due to stand trial in the Stormy Daniels case. He faces less serious charges in New York state than in the two federal cases, but with his heinous sexual and financial behavior on full display disqualifying any other candidate, he risks losing the support of independent voters, even if he is acquitted.

On May 20, the trial of the classified Mar-a-Lago documents is set to open in rural Florida under pro-Trump Judge Aileen Cannon, who on July 21 resisted pressure from Trump to delay the trial until after the election. Trump’s lawyers could convince Judge Cannon that the sheer volume of documents and the complexity of handling classified information necessitates delaying the trial until after the election. But if they don’t, the evidence is so overwhelming that the defendant is likely to be in trouble even in the heart of Trump country. In federal trials, jurors almost always set aside their politics and decide on the evidence. It’s a safe bet that at least two of them will tell reporters after the verdict that they voted twice for Trump but still condemned him. And Trump’s lavish praise of Judge Cannon will deal a blow to his witch-hunt charge.

Finally, there is the Big Show, the January 6 trial. Given the lack of classified documents and prompt trial notices from federal judges in Washington, DC, it could take place before Mar-a-Lago’s trial. Regardless of the details of the upcoming indictment, this case goes to the heart of our system, the peaceful transfer of power and the rule of law. The Stormy Daniels case is not without precedent; we had Monica Lewinsky and many campaign finance lawsuits. Before Trump stole classified documents, former national security adviser Sandy Berger and retired general David Petraeus did. But no president in American history has ever tried to cling to power after his defeat.

This is why it will be the trial not only of the century but of any century even greater than the trial of Socrates, when the Athenian democracy was not at stake in the same way.

It makes me uncomfortable to mention Trump and Socrates in the same breath, so allow me to offer three other possible comparisons to the Orange Menace:

Lucius Sergius Catiline better known as Catiline was a first century BCE villain who had sex with Vestal Virgins and attempted to stage a bloody coup against the Roman Republic. Benito Mussolini, whose smug claim to platform anticipated trumps, was a fascist innovator with plenty of support before World War II, not only in Italy but in the United States. John Gotti became an anti-hero in his Brooklyn neighborhood, where he sponsored festivals and fireworks before entering folklore. Americans love to see the bad boy get away with it at least for a while.

All three were eventually brought to justice. Even if Trump somehow escapes again, his pursuit will have been worth it in principle. We are, after all, a nation founded on a principle of the rule of law and, as Abraham Lincoln said at Gettysburg, on a proposition of equality and freedom. Know well in 15 months if a nation thus conceived and so devoted can last a long time.

Jonathan Alter, editor of the Washington Monthly, is a former Newsweek editor and columnist, filmmaker, journalist, political analyst, and publisher of Substack Old Goats with Jonathan Alter, where this article originally appeared. His most recent book is His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://washingtonmonthly.com/2023/07/25/donald-trump-and-the-trial-of-the-century/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos