Politics
The Tory exodus: At least one in six MPs elected in Boris Johnson’s 2019 landslide will not return after the next general election
At least one in six Tory candidates after Boris Johnson’s landslide victory in 2019 will not return as Tory MPs after the next general election.
When the former Prime Minister won an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons more than three and a half years ago, a total of 365 Conservative MPs were elected to Parliament.
But their numbers have since been reduced by a series of resignations, suspensions, tragic deaths, defection and imprisonment.
There are now also 45 Tory MPs who intend to step down in the next general election, which is due next year.
This means – in total, so far – that 61 of the Tory elected in 2019 (17%) will not return to the Commons after the next time the country goes to the polls.
Ahead of the 2019 general election, a total of 74 MPs (including 32 Conservatives, 20 Labor and 16 Independents) said they would not stand again in the House of Commons.
Environment Minister Trudy Harrison on Monday became the latest Tory MP to announce she will quit the Commons at the next general election.
Her constituency of Copeland is set to be scrapped and Ms Harrison said she would not seek selection as a candidate in the replacement constituency of Whitehaven and Workington.
First elected in a 2017 by-election, Ms Harrison was Copeland’s first female MP and its first Conservative MP.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, his former Cabinet colleagues Dominic Raab and Sajid Javid, and Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservatives’ powerful 1922 committee, are other high-ranking Tories who have announced they will step down in the next general election.
Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, is also expected to leave the Commons after his election to the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh in May 2021.
Five of the Tory MPs elected in 2019 have already resigned from the Commons, including Mr Johnson himself and his close ally Nigel Adams.
Owen Paterson resigned in 2021 following a lobbying scandal, Neil Parish resigned in May last year after admitting watching pornography in the Commons, and David Warburton quit Parliament last month after admitting cocaine use and amid sexual harassment allegations.
Six Tory MPs elected in 2019 have had their party whip stripped since the last general election and five currently sit as independent MPs.
Chris Pincher and Julian Knight were suspended from the parliamentary party following complaints against them, while Scott Benton had the whip removed over lobbying allegations.
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock lost the Tory Whip during his TV show I’m A Celebrity and won’t be looking to get him back.
Rob Roberts has not had the Tory whip restored after an independent investigation found he sexually harassed a junior member of staff.
Andrew Bridgen was kicked out of the Conservative Party for comparing Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust and has since joined the Reclaim Party.
Three of the Tory MPs elected in 2019 have tragically passed away. Cheryl Gillan and James Brokenshire died of illness, while Sir David Amess was brutally murdered during constituency surgery.
Christian Wakeford, elected for Bury South in 2019, will not return as a Tory MP after defecting to Labor in January last year.
Imran Ahmad Khan, who won the Wakefield constituency for the Conservatives in the last general election, was jailed in May last year for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
He was released in February after serving half his sentence.
The number of people who withdrew in 2019 was higher than in the 2017 general election, but lower than any other election since 1979.
According to a House of Commons Library study, an average of 87 MPs withdrew from the Commons in general elections between 1979 and 2010.
|
