The false hope that the law will finally catch up with Trump





Smith’s latest accusations may offer a new opportunity to square this circle. Republicans gave Trump a loophole when they chose not to convict him for his role in the assault on the Capitol, despite putting several of their lives at risk. Smith’s accusations provide another opportunity to show voters that he was not only actively involved in a number of attempts to nullify the election, but also engaged in a number of criminal acts while doing so. So Democrats have another opportunity to make a larger case that isn’t just about the events of Jan. 6, but rather about the much more nefarious activity that was going on behind the scenes in the run-up to the Capitol sacking attempt: Donald Trump may not have orchestrated the yahoos, but he was actively working not only to undermine but to overthrow American democracy.

Nevertheless, this can be a pipe dream. It has long been hoped that overhauling Trump’s acts of wickedness and, in particular, using the legal system against him, is the key to melting down the magic bullet needed to finally extinguish the malevolent grip he has on our politics; that criminal convictions or impeachment proceedings will break the fever. The charges Trump faces are likely to be damning. But the narrative cycle they will spawn is likely to be familiar. Once again, his words and actions will be whitewashed by allies in politics and the media. As usual, our stilted legal system will run out of fireworks and melodrama, its uniform keel working more slowly than liberals would like and, more importantly, toward ends different from those of opponents of Psaki and Trump in both parties.

We have seen time and time again that the best way to defeat Donald Trump is not in court but at the ballot box, and the effort is better spent reminding voters that he is an impostor: hardly a populist, he ruled like a standard Republican plutocrat. That Trump is an existential threat to American democracy is undoubtedly true, but Democrats will still have to defeat him politically (and, by extension, democratically): the odds of a former president being jailed before the next election (or, for that matter, not at all) are extremely low. Smith’s latest round of accusations will be another opportunity to remind voters of Trump’s criminality and authoritarianism. But it’s a marathon, not a sprint, and the finish line is far away and won’t end with the slamming of a prison cell door.

