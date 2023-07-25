Pakistani Imran Khan to face new contempt of counsel charges in August





KHUIRATTA: After spending weeks in Libya trying to reach Europe illegally, Muhammad Naeem Butt has turned back, abandoning a trip that has already claimed the lives of hundreds of Pakistanis this summer.

Shoveling sand onto a truck surrounded by Pakistan’s Kashmir Valley, he says his treacherous attempt at a better life ended when an overloaded fishing trawler sank off the coast of Greece last month.

Up to 350 Pakistanis are believed to be among the 600 who drowned, including 24 from Butts’ hometown of Khuiratta in the lush Kashmir valley.

Looking back, I realize that the risk I took was not worth it, Butt told AFP.

Butt is one of several Khuiratta men who told AFP the disaster prompted them to abandon the trip after reaching Libya.

Life is defined by the quality time you spend with your kids and spouse, not how much money you have, he said.

In this photo taken on July 17, 2023, Pakistani worker Muhammad Naeem Butt shows his photograph, while in a camp in Libya, at his home in Khuiratta. (AFP)

Tens of thousands of young men have handed over family fortunes to agents who smuggle them to Europe, from where even more valuable remittances since Pakistan’s economy sank into crisis last year can be flown back home.

Butt enlisted the help of friends and family, and his wife sold his precious wedding jewelry to raise the 2.2 million rupees (about $7,500) he needed to pay the human traffickers who organized the trips.

The first legs of his journey were uneventful commercial flights to Dubai and Egypt, then overland to Libya, where his ordeal really began.

He spent two months in a makeshift camp with 600 other migrants, awaiting the day when they would be boarded on a freighter to make the journey across the Mediterranean.

Instead, they were herded onto a rickety fishing boat and spent eight days wading through international waters, where they were first fired at and then rammed by a Libyan navy vessel, Butt said.

They only stayed afloat because the navy ship abandoned them when a storm hit, he added, but returned a few days later to bring them back to port, where they were thrown into jail.

They gave us the minimum amount of food to keep us alive…a plate of macaroni or boiled rice would be shared between five people, Butt said.

They were brutal people.

While in prison, news reached his hometown of the sinking of the migrant boat off the coast of Greece, causing grief and distress.

I cannot explain the pain and anguish I endured for a week, Butt’s wife Mehwish Matloob told AFP.

I felt like my whole world had crumbled in front of me, the 31-year-old said, holding a shawl.

Butt eventually got out of jail and was able to contact his family to tell them he was alive.

His mother, Razia Latif, 76, says she now regrets the danger he endured.

In this photo taken on July 17, 2023, Pakistani worker Muhammad Naeem Butt (L) is hugged by his mother Razia Latif at their home in Khuiratta. (AFP)

We thought more were coming to Europe, so why not send it, she said.

We would have preferred to beg if we had known it was so difficult.

The International Organization for Migration has declared the Mediterranean crossing to be the most perilous migration route in the world.

Around 1,728 migrants have disappeared there this year alone, surpassing the 1,417 disappearances recorded in 2022.

But families who send one or more of their young men abroad can thrive on the money sent back.

The noticeable disparity between families with relatives in Europe and those without is a source of envy, said Zafar Iqbal Ghazi of the Kashmirs Human Rights Forum group.

If someone has a one-story house, right next to it you will find a three-story house, and bigger mansions, and so on, he said.

And the promise of untold wealth abroad attracts even those who are well off by local standards.

Hamza Bhatti was earning 200,000 rupees a month (about $700) as a driver in Saudi Arabia, enough to support his wife and eight-month-old son, but he still saw greener pastures in Europe.

I thought life in Europe would be more vibrant and colorful compared to my experience in Saudi Arabia, the 29-year-old told AFP.

Bhatti was jailed after his boat was brought back to port by Libyan authorities and he found himself alongside Butt when news of the sinking broke.

It was my greed that drove me to the brink of death, he says.

Ghazi said more than 175 youngsters from Khuiratta left for Europe illegally last year, and he believes any recent pause after the boat incident in Greece will only be temporary.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said 69 smugglers had been arrested since the crackdown was launched last month, but prosecution will be difficult.

The challenge lies in the fact that most of these young people have valid visas for Dubai, which they use as a starting point to reach Libya, said an FIA official, speaking on condition of anonymity to AFP.

This is not a new phenomenon, and it will not stop after the tragedy of the Greek ship.

European Union lawmakers have urged Brussels to provide support to member states to boost their capacity to carry out rescues at sea, but attitudes towards migrants are hardening across Europe, with Greece regularly cutting benefits for asylum seekers.

Mehwish says her husband Butt will never attempt the trip again even though the traffickers have refunded part of his payment in hopes they will not be exposed.

“I don’t regret losing the gold and am content to live in poverty as long as it’s with me,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2343851/pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos