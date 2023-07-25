Indonesia says Taliban representatives made ‘informal’ visit





Afghan Taliban government officials traveled to Indonesia earlier this month for an unofficial visit, the Foreign Ministry said in Jakarta on Tuesday, although Kabul said it had held meetings with politicians in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country. The Taliban administration which regained power in August 2021 is trying to build recognition of its power in the Islamic world, including courting Indonesia to strengthen political and economic ties. But Indonesia has not recognized the legitimacy of the Afghan Taliban government since it regained power two decades after US-led forces overthrew their rule. “I understand they were in Jakarta informally on internal business with the Afghan mission here,” Indonesian foreign ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told AFP. He said the visit could not be described as a delegation as it might involve “some sort of formality”. But Afghan Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad tweeted on July 14 that one of the government’s top diplomats had led a “delegation” to Indonesia. “The delegation held useful meetings and discussions with scholars, politicians and businessmen in Indonesia to strengthen bilateral political and economic relations,” he wrote. The official did not reveal which Indonesian politicians met with the Afghan delegation. Faizasyah said there were no official meetings between Afghan and Indonesian government officials. Relations between the two Muslim-majority nations have long been based on religious solidarity, and in 2018 President Joko Widodo visited his then Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, the leader who fled when the Taliban took control of Kabul. Ahmad in his tweet said Afghan officials also met with diplomats from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Singapore while in the Indonesian capital. The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any country or world body, and only a handful of nations have a presence in Afghanistan. Jakarta reopened its embassy in Kabul last year after it was closed following the Taliban takeover. In recent months, the Taliban authorities have shut down beauty salons for women and carried out at least two public executions as they strive to fully implement all aspects of their interpretation of Sharia. A report to the UN Human Rights Council last month by special rapporteur for Afghanistan Richard Bennett said the country’s leadership could be “responsible for gender apartheid”, worsening the plight of women and girls under its austere version of the law. strawberries-jfx/fox/dhw

