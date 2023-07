Will the Uxbridge by-election be a crossroads for net zero?

Rishi Sunak hinted that he could follow his predecessor but three, David Cameron, and cut what the latter called green crap in line with demands from those already skeptical of the costs the net-zero transition will impose on drivers and owners. Meanwhile, Keir Starmer is pressuring fellow Labor and London Mayor Sadiq Khan to rethink his ULEZ policy, concerned about the Tories’ success in weaponizing politics. ULEZ was a local issue but resonates more widely Khans’ policy to extend London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone to outer boroughs is designed to tackle the capital’s toxic air and another legacy of Johnson, this time from his time as mayor of London, when in 2015 he announced ULEZ for the inner boroughs. As such, ULEZ is not fundamentally a net zero policy and indeed predates the term, being designed to improve air quality and not reduce carbon emissions. However, its expansion into more car-dependent and less polluted suburbs threatens to hit those with older cars, generally less well off and with fewer public transport alternatives at a time when many are already feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis. And although City Hall offers an ULEZ scrapping scheme, the central government has provided less funding than it had similar schemes in other UK cities. The timing made last Thursday’s vote particularly incendiary. By-elections are often the site of a protest vote and with the ULEZ charge due to arrive at the end of August, enough Uxbridge voters have used their ballot to register their protest not against the National Government but against the Mayor of London for his regressive tax on their transport choices. But the impact has been to give politicians from both major parties a jolt that the broad consensus on the need for action on the environment, and in particular climate change, cannot be assumed to translate simply into a public willingness to pay the price. Politicians who competed to set ambitious and far-reaching targets were forced to deal with voter concerns about upfront costs. The Committee on Climate Change is right to point out that in the longer term, cars and homes may be cheaper to run once the transition is made, but at a time when people worry about their day-to-day finances, the costs of getting there weigh in heavily.

