Moments of First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo in Banyuwangi, playing with children until the release of newborns in the Bali Strait





AdaTah.com – Happy moments of first ladies while visiting Banyuwangi, East Java. Today, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and Mrs. Wury Ma’ruf Amin along with a number of members of the Solidarity Action Organization for the Advanced Era of Indonesian Cabinet (OASE KIM) departed for the regency of Banyuwangi. A group of Indonesian Air Force Boeing 737-400s carrying Ms Iriana and her entourage arrived at Banyuwangi International Airport. At Banyuwangi airport, the group was greeted by hundreds of passionate dancers. Also Read: Around Banyuwangi, Here is First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo’s Visiting Time and Location Also read: Tonight, the Banyuwangi – Jember route via Gumitir is totally closed, delaying the passage of the first boss Arriving from Ms. Iriana and Ms. Wury under the stairs of the plane were Ms. Hani Pramono Anung, Ms. Liza Thohir, Ms. Ida Budi G. Sadikin, Ms. Endang Budi Karya Sumadi, Banyuwangi Regent Ipuk Fiestiandani Azwar Annas, Ms. Arumi Bachsin Emil Dardak, Ms. Yesika Toni Harmanto and Ms. Shally Farid Makruf. Apart from this, the arrival of Ms. Iriana and Ms. Wury was also greeted by the Jejer Gandrung Kembang Menur dance which was performed by representatives of primary and junior high school students from Banyuwangi Regency. Freeing newborns in the Bali Strait is the moment First Lady Iriana Jokowi (Ist) Afterwards, Mrs. Iriana, Mrs. Wury and OASE KIM members continued their journey to Shaba Swagata Blambangan Pendopo area, Banyuwangi Regency to conduct demonstration of Hand Washing with Soap (CPTS) movement, playing a number of traditional games with the children there, to socialize OASE KIM caring about stunting. Also Read: Only 1 Hour Cheap 3 Kilogram LPG Gas Market Sells Out Banyuwangi Residents One Gas Canister – One KTP Also Read: A Word from Toll Road Boss Jusuf Hamka for De Djawatan Banyuwangi Tourist Destinations Sparks Excitement In the afternoon, Ms. Iriana, Ms. Wury and members of OASE KIM are to carry out beach cleaning activities and release newborn babies in Bangsring Beach tourist destination, Banyuwangi Regency. Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo carried out a coral reef transplant on the tourist destination Bangsring Beach (Ist)

