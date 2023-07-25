How the News Media Unwittingly Helps Donald Trump’s Stamina





How could a twice impeached former president and federally indicted candidate say the most incredulous things, stand on his own feet, and eventually win the 2024 election?

It may simply be that the news media is unwittingly contributing to Donald Trump’s staying power, not by covering legitimate breaking news, but by repeating tired themes, refuting false equivalences, and speculating about his intentions.

How could voters support someone who said those goofy quotes?

Our (revolutionary) army lived in the air, it slammed into the ramparts, it seized the airports, it did all it had to do, and at Fort McHenry, under the red glare of the rockets, it had only victory. And then I see the sanitizer, where it knocks it out (COVID-19) in a minute. One minute. And is there a way to do something like that, by injection inside or almost cleaning? It’s a harsh hurricane. One of the wettest we’ve seen, water-wise. In fact, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being really smart. I think that wouldn’t qualify as smart, but genius and a very stable genius to boot!

Yet Trump leads the Republican Party as the presumptive nominee. Go figure. That’s what this commentary sets out to do, probing his power base and his innate ability to dominate the headlines.

Trump may not be a genius as most would define the term. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, a genius has high intellectual capacity as measured by their performance on a standardized intelligence test, such as the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scale. Trump passed the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a 10-minute test designed to detect mild cognitive impairment such as the onset of dementia.

A genius also has a creative ability of an exceptionally high order, as evidenced by actual achievements. Forbes notes that Trump achieved international billionaire status while building his empire and brand. But before calling him a genius, the second half of Brittanica’s definition states that such an achievement is not merely of transitory value or the result of an accident of birth.

In 2018, The New York Times reported that Trump often boasts of being a self-made billionaire, but received at least $413 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire, largely through tax dodging in the 1990s.

Stability aside, Trump knows the ways of power as described in Robert Greenes’ influential 1998 book, The 48 Laws of Power.

The association with this book began with Trump’s 2015 ascension as a GOP frontrunner. In August of the same year, Jim Swift of the Washington Examiner wondered how far will the Donald go in 2016? If he continues to adhere to the 48 Laws of Power, probably further than many realize.

Every reporter should have a copy of Greenes’ book. It will affirm a number of stories written about government leaders, finance tycoons and business tycoons. Websites have summaries. YouTube has videos.

Consider some of his laws:

Law 7: Ask others to do the work for you, but always take credit.

Law 11: Learn to keep people dependent on you.

Law 15: Totally crush your enemy.

Law 17: Keep others in suspended terror, cultivate an air of unpredictability.

Law 27: Playing on the peoples need to believe to create a cult as follows.

Law 32: Act out people’s fantasies.

Law 33: Find out every man’s thumbscrew.

Law 34: Be royal in your own way. Act like a king to be treated like one.

Law 43: Working on the hearts and minds of others.

To be sure, Trump does not embody several unnamed laws, including Law 4, Always Say Less Than Necessary; Law 26, Keep your hands clean; and Law 46, Never Seem Too Perfect.

But his media image was based on other doctrines:

Law 6, Forensic Attention at All Costs: Make yourself an attention magnet by appearing taller, more colorful, more mysterious than the bland, timid masses. Better to be slandered and attacked than ignored.

Law 25, Recreate yourself: Be in control of your own image rather than letting others define it for you. Incorporate dramatic devices into your public gestures and actions, your power will be enhanced and your character will seem larger than life.

Law 28, Step Into Action Boldly: Any mistakes you make in boldness are easily corrected with more boldness. Everyone admires the bold; no one honors the timid.

When you combine these laws with Trump’s skills as a manipulator, he becomes the puppeteer of the media.

The myths are fictitious. Facts don’t matter. The mythological gods were immortal and dictatorial. Greek myths metamorphosed into Roman myths. Its emperors proclaimed that they too were gods, beginning with Julius Caesar. When the Roman Empire collapsed, rulers across Europe embraced the Caesarian divine rights of kings, culminating in James I of England, who said: The state of monarchy is the most supreme thing on earth. For kings are not only God’s lieutenants on earth and sit on God’s throne, but even God himself calls them gods.

Trump has been portrayed as the chosen of the gods. He even declared, I am the chosen one.

How could that be? Baptist News Global explains how Trump became God within the evangelical movement. The answer lies in two arguments: the desire of evangelical Christians to be close to power, and the way historical events become imbued with theological significance.

Myth makers revise history. They are moving beyond the news agenda and reshaping the formats of news stories, which often fall into these Trump categories.

Thick and Thin: Loyalty Stories.

Search Trump and loyalty, and you’ll find thousands of stories. At a rally in 2016, Trump took a loyalty oath: raise your right hand: I solemnly swear that no matter how I feel, no matter the conditions, if there are hurricanes or whatever will vote, on or before the 12th for Donald J. Trump as President.

Polls and political histories have since emphasized this theme. In 2017, The Atlantic published The Myth of Trumps Loyalty, noting how he throws his allies under the bus in a crisis. Nonetheless, the vast majority of registered Republicans think loyalty to Trump is important. Politico reports that Kevin McCarthy’s loyalty ultimately helped rekindle ousted presidents in the party and earned the GOP leader his endorsement for the top job in the House.

Problem: The emphasis on loyalty confirms the beliefs of Trump supporters and reminds allies of their basic expectations.

Whataboutisms: deviation from stories.

Like the Loyalty genre, you can search thousands of Trump whataboutisms (see also But His Emails!). A 2017 NPR report, titled Trump Embraces One of Russia’s Favorite Propaganda Tactics Whataboutism, defines the concept and its use: President Trump has developed a consistent tactic when criticized: saying someone else is worse.

Trump became associated with the term during his 2016 campaign. The Diplomat, an international news magazine, wrote in July of that year that a concerning aspect of Trump’s candidacy is his tendency to use a rhetorical device perfected during the Cold War: whataboutism. Trump, GOP and MAGA supporters continue to adopt this maneuver. In 2021, Salon reported that whataboutisms were rising as the last refuge for Republicans. The San Diego Union-Tribune notes that whataboutism may be the only defense available to Trump supporters.

Problem: Whataboutisms focus on others rather than Trump, a move his lawyers and allies use to avoid answering uncomfortable questions.

From Apples to Oranges: Response to Whataboutisms.

Again, you can find thousands of articles about fake equivalencies of Trump’s favorite whataboutisms. Phil Hands of the Wisconsin State Journal depicts this in an apples to oranges cartoon with President Joe Biden returning a box of classified documents, stating Oops, didn’t know I had this. Sorry and Trump saying: They’re mine and you can’t have them! The Hill made the same arguments in The Biden documents and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges? Time Magazine published a similar comparison in The Dangerous Whataboutism in the Trump Classified Docs Case, noting that the two men’s actions are as different as deliberately driving your car into a crowd of people and committing a fender-bender. Both acts involve cars, but the similarities end there.

Problem: Answers to whataboutisms somehow repeat the original false equivalence, which may be all some viewers remember.

Whatifisms?: stories of speculation.

These posts often have more to do with imagination than reportage, as in the Politicos 2019 article, What If Trump Wasn’t Mad? Because Trump is sometimes bonkers, reporters often resort to whatifisms to probe his politics, such as in Vanity Fairs What if Trump Really Responded to Coronavirus Like a Rational Person?

The genre increased in frequency after Biden won the 2020 election, as in What if Trump Loses and Doesn’t Go? What if Trump never backs down? To my knowledge, no major news outlet has written: What If Trump Inspired Insurgency? The presidential election triggers this media effect again, as in What if Trump loses Iowa? What if Trump wins in 2024?

Problem: Speculation is not reporting. It has its place in the comments but should never impersonate news.

There are genres less inspired by Trump, as in:

There is no doubt that many of the reports above deal with newsworthy topics, educating the public on important issues. But the focus here is on whether editors realize that Trump’s power plays and reverberations dominate and homogenize the news at the expense of other neglected stories. This effect will only worsen with future trials possibly extending into 2025 and beyond. If Trump wins the presidency and does forgive himself, the media gets another four years, or several more after that, if he doesn’t back down again.

Reread the power laws mentioned above. Trump has generated millions in donations since his indictment, gathered huge crowds at rallies and built a sizable lead over GOP competitors entering the presidential race.

Is it genius?

Probably not. Trump is not Einstein by conventional standards. But there remains a mastermind in the manipulation of the media. He often cries out for the witch hunt! in response to inquiries, but it was he who bewitched the media.

