FIA grills Imran Khan for two hours in cryptic case





In this file photo, former Prime Minister Imran Khan holds what he said is a cipher that is evidence of a foreign plot to oust him from office during a rally in Islamabad in March 2022. Twitter/@MuzamilChangImran Khan left FIA headquarters after around two hours. A day earlier, the FIA ​​interviewed Shah Mahmood Qureshi for two hours.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday questioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan for nearly two hours in a case related to the cablegate saga, a cipher that allegedly contains details of a threat made by the United States against the previous government.

At a March 27, 2022 public rally in Islamabad, Khan waved a letter claiming it was evidence of a US-backed international plot to overthrow his government.

Last week, the investigative agency summoned the ousted Prime Minister who was removed from office via a motion of no confidence in April last year today (Tuesday) after the Lahore High Court (LHC) withdrew a stay order against the notice of appeal to Khan by the FIA ​​in the audio leak involving the US diplomatic cable.

The FIA ​​has launched investigations against the ex-prime minister for allegedly releasing a confidential diplomatic cable and keeping it in his possession.

According to the details, the head of the PTI appeared before the joint investigation team of the federal authorities in charge of the investigation at his headquarters. After nearly two hours of questioning, the deposed Prime Minister left the headquarters of the FIA.

A day earlier, the FIA ​​questioned PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi for nearly two hours as part of its ongoing investigation into the controversial US cipher.

Qureshi appeared before an eight-member team led by FIA Islamabad Zone Director Rana Abdul Jabbar after summoning him as one of the central figures in the encryption saga due to his post as foreign minister during the PTI’s tenure.

Officers from different wings of the FIA ​​and a Grade 19 officer each from three different intelligence institutions were also present during the interrogation of the PTI Vice President.

The encryption drama took a new turn last week when former prime minister Khan’s principal secretary, Azam Khan, ‘recorded’ a statement, calling US encryption a ‘conspiracy’ used by the ex-prime minister to ‘manipulate to create a narrative against the establishment and the opposition’.

Azam, who had been “disappeared” since last month, filed his statement as CrPC 164 before a magistrate, sources said.

Responding to the development, Imran called Azam an “honest man” and said he would not accept the statement until he heard the bureaucrat say so himself.

The PTI, however, called the statement attributed to the ex-senior secretary, about the US encryption plot unverified, and said it was a set of contradictions.

cable gate

The controversy first emerged on March 27, 2022, when Imran just days before his ouster held up a letter, claiming it was a cipher from a foreign country, which mentioned that his government should be removed from office.

He did not reveal the contents of the letter or mention the name of the nation that sent it. But days later he named the United States and said Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had called for his removal.

The figure related to the meeting of Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, with Lu.

The former prime minister, claiming he read the contents of the cipher, said “all will be forgiven in Pakistan if Imran Khan is removed from power”.

Then, on March 31, the NSC took up the case and decided to launch a “vigorous approach” to the country for its “blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan”.

Later, after his impeachment, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called a meeting of the NSC, which came to the conclusion that it had found no evidence of a foreign conspiracy in the cipher.

Months later, two audio leaks took the internet by storm and shocked the public after these events. Former prime minister, then federal minister Asad Umar, and Azam could have been overheard discussing US encryption and how to use it for their benefit.

On September 30, the federal cabinet became aware of the case and formed a committee to probe the content of the audio leaks.

In October, the cabinet gave the green signal to take action against the former prime minister and referred the case to the FIA.

Once the FIA ​​was tasked with investigating the case, it summoned Imran, Umar and other party leaders, but the PTI leader challenged the summons and obtained a stay order from the court.

On July 18, the Lahore High Court recalled the stay order against the appeal notice to Imran by the FIA.

The FIA ​​then again issued summonses to Khan, Umar and Qureshi.

