Former NYPD boss Bernie Kerik hands over Trump files to Jack Smith





Bernie Kerik, the former NYPD commissioner who gathered evidence of alleged voter fraud for the Trump campaign in 2020, has reached an agreement to turn over the records to Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith as part of the investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to void the 2020 election.

Smith previously sought the documents, which relate to Keriks’ role as a field investigator of former presidents investigating ultimately disproved conspiracy theories about ballot stuffing and fake voters. However, Keriks’ legal team had refused to turn over those documents, citing attorney-client privilege stemming from the fact that Kerik worked for Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

But on Friday, Trump himself waived that privilege and agreed to have the documents handed over, according to Keriks’ defense attorney Timothy Parlatore.

Smith is now expected to receive nearly 2,000 pages of documents outlining how Kerik investigated false allegations of fraud. The records could prove vital to federal prosecutors, who are seeking evidence of Trump’s decision-making process as he relentlessly voices baseless accusations that the 2020 election was rigged, even though top advisers told him otherwise.

For months, the DOJ’s special counsel has been investigating Trump’s multifaceted plan to stay in the White House after losing this election, which culminated in his MAGA loyalists’ violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump revealed last week that investigators had sent him a so-called target letter saying he could soon be indicted.

While the former president has spent considerable time in recent weeks issuing screeds directed at Smith calling him deranged for seeking a possible indictment, so far attorneys have battled with prosecutors to secure evidence behind closed doors.

Trump’s decision to give the go-ahead for the handover of these files represents a kind of gamble. But Parlatore said the evidence could actually prove exculpatory because it shows the Trump campaign did hear allegations of fraud and engaged in what could be seen as a good faith attempt to investigate the allegations by interviewing witnesses.

Notably, none of these efforts resulted in actual proof, which is why Trump’s lawsuits challenging the election results ultimately came to naught. Federal judges across the country have dismissed them and even chastised attorneys for filing empty claims. Giuliani and his private investigation have played a key role in spreading conspiracy theories, and his involvement could land him in trouble in Georgia.

The House Jan. 6 committee, which spent more than a year investigating Trump’s coup attempt and produced a detailed final report documenting how close the country was to endangering its democratic functioning, interviewed Kerik during its investigation. However, congressional investigators received only a portion of the documents in question because this attorney-client privilege was still in place.

From the time he received a Jan. 6 committee subpoena, Kerik has believed full disclosure is the best policy for the public to understand how extensive the efforts of legal teams to investigate voter fraud were, Parlatore told The Daily Beast on Monday.

The formal agreement to waive privilege over the documents in question was hinted at in a filing Monday afternoon in a case involving Georgia election officials who say their lives were ruined when Giuliani falsely accused them of mishandling ballots. Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, sued Giuliani for defamation in 2021 and demanded similar records as part of their lawsuit. But Giuliani and his hired investigator, Kerik, refused to hand them over for the same reason they withheld them from Smith, citing the Trump campaign’s attorney-client privilege.

U.S. District Beryl A. Howell has already punished Giuliani, ordering him to pay $89,172 in lost-time attorney fees. And she was about to do the same with Kerik. But Kerik’s defense attorney, Parlatore, made a last-minute deal with Trump’s legal team to make those documents available to Freeman and Moss. This agreement, in turn, also makes them available to Smiths investigators.

On Monday, the women’s lawyers alerted the judge that they had reached an agreement and began receiving a batch of documents on Sunday. Kerik has also agreed to sit down and answer questions from those attorneys over the next month, which could also benefit Smiths’ investigation.

The sudden turnaround also means Kerik agreed to sit down with federal authorities for a formal interview in mid-August, Kerik said.

This moment could indicate that Smith isn’t as close to indicting Trump as the former president recently suggested, but Smith could also be conducting Kerik’s interview after an impeachment. Investigators typically wrap up interviews and gather a full picture of the evidence before asking a grand jury to vote on criminal charges, but Smith could always make an exception if he really intends to indict Trump imminently for his efforts to stay in power after the 2020 election.

Parlatore was in a unique position to conclude the agreement to hand over these documents. He was part of Trump’s legal defense team and handled various special counsel investigations until his departure in May.

Kerik also has his own connection to Trump. After the US invaded Iraq, the former NYPD boss briefly served as a senior minister in Iraq’s transitional government. His appointment as head of the newly created Department of Homeland Security fell apart when investigators began to uncover a long history of corruption. He was sentenced to four years in prison for tax evasion and lying to White House officials. But years later he became a conservative Fox News commentator and in 2020 won clemency from then-President Trump.

