Pakistan’s Election Commission delays Imran Khan’s contempt charge until August 2





Imran Khan appeared before the ECP bench alongside his lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, during his hearing.

Islamabad:

Pakistan’s Election Commission today postponed until August 2 the indictment of Imran Khan in a case related to contempt of the top electoral body and its leader after the former prime minister appeared before it in person for the first time.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last year launched contempt proceedings against Mr Khan, 70, and former leaders of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, for allegedly using “intemperate” language against the chief electoral commissioner and election watchdog.

Tuesday’s development came as the PTI leader appeared before the ECP for the first time since the case was considered in October last year after Pakistan’s Election Commission on Monday ordered Islamabad police to arrest Mr Khan and bring him before it on Tuesday.

However, instead of appearing before the ECP, the three had challenged the ECP’s contempt notices and proceedings in various high courts on the grounds that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017 – which is the statutory provision relating to the commission’s power to punish for contempt – was unconstitutional.

The PTI leaders had also asked the high courts for a declaratory judgment of the charges.

But in January, the Supreme Court authorized the ECP to pursue the lawsuits against them and on June 21, the ECP decided to file a complaint against the trio.

During the July 11 hearing, they did not appear before the commission despite their summons, following which the ECP issued arrest warrants against MM. Chaudhry and Khan. He had, however, accepted a request from Umar’s lawyer to allow him to be excused from the hearing.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Mr Khan appeared before the ECP bench alongside his lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen. A member of the ECP bench said they intended to indict the former prime minister in the case, the Dawn newspaper reported.

However, the PTI leader’s lawyer asked the election watchdog to postpone the hearing as he needed more time to put together the case file, the newspaper said.

In response, the ECP claimed, “It is your responsibility to manage the case and file.” Subsequently, the watchdog accepted the attorney’s plea and postponed the indictment until August 2. He also ordered him to ensure Khan’s presence at the next hearing.

After the hearing, reporters asked Mr. Khan if he would apologize to the commission.

He responded by saying, “Do you think I should apologize? Why should I apologize when I haven’t made any mistakes?” Asked by a reporter if he would ‘do more U-turns’, Mr Khan replied that he would ‘keep U-turning’.

Another reporter said it looked like Imran Khan had become a lawyer, to which the PTI chief said, “After so many cases, I became a lawyer.” Mr Khan faced dozens of cases in various courts that were framed after he was removed from power in April last year. Mr Chaudhry, once a staunch Khan supporter, left the PTI after the May 9 violence that followed Mr Khan’s arrest in an alleged corruption case.

On July 20, former PTI leader Mr. Chaudhry apologized to the ECP in the contempt case filed against him by the election watchdog.

