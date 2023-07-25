Donald Trump’s Will-He-or-Won’t-He debate drama is the most Trump thing to do





The public, including Fox News itself, may not know if Donald Trump is participating in the upcoming Republican debate on the networks until just hours before. If I were you, I’d keep that central podium warm, former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told Fox News host Martha MacCallum, who co-hosts the Aug. 23 primary debate with Bret Baier on Monday. I think President Trump will keep everyone on their toes, she said, noting that people will be watching the tarmac to see if he shows up. I hope he will, added Conway. I hope he goes too, said MacCallum.

MacCallum isn’t the only Fox News host to publicly encourage the former president and Republican frontrunner to show up for next month’s debate in Milwaukee, which Trump still refuses to commit to. Network personalities such as Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, John Roberts and Piers Morgan have recently taken to the airwaves to lobby Trump, the Washington Post notes. If you want to be president again, you have to go out and face the debate music, Morgan said during an appearance earlier this month. That’s the democratic process,” Roberts said Monday. “You want voters to see all the candidates, and if you want to prove that you’re the candidate they should be voting for, well, let’s see how you react to the questions that are asked.”

Asked about the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s attendance, a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement to Vanity Fair that the network looks forward to hosting the first debate of the Republican presidential primary season, providing viewers with an unparalleled opportunity to learn more about the candidates’ positions on a variety of issues critical to the electoral process.

Meanwhile, senior GOP officials are pleading with Trump privately: Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and longtime Trump adviser David Bossie met with the ex-president Monday at his Bedminster club and both urged him to join the proceedings, according to the Post. But Trump argued that his presence would only boost the ratings of the Fox Newsa network on which he has deteriorated and that he stands to gain little by leaving, given his lead in the polls. Why would you let someone who is zero or one or two or three ask you questions? Trump said on Fox News last weekend.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer suggested that Trump would counter-schedule the Fox debate by appearing elsewhere at the same time as he did in 2016, noting that he was not going to stay home and watch it. One possibility, as Gabriel Sherman reported last week, is an interview with Tucker Carlson. Trump reportedly asked Carlson if he would do the segment, but no decision was made. And on Sunday, Trump said in an article on Truth Social that so many people suggested he go one-on-one with Carlson on debate night.

Apart from Trump, the contours of the debate stage are still emerging. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have all met the RNC criteria to qualify, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has also said he will be on stage, The New York Times reports. (Candidates must have at least 40,000 individual donors and one percent in three national polls of GOP voters, or one percent in two national polls and two polls in early primary states.) Former Vice President Mike Pence, however, may not qualify due to lagging fundraising efforts and recently launched an email blitz asking 40,000 people to send a dollar to his campaign, according to the Times. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and right-wing commentator Larry Elder may also miss out. The Times reports that the RNC won’t finalize the slate until 48 hours before debate night, when the latest polls come in and candidates will have to pledge their support for the eventual Republican nominee.”

