



Bishop’s Stortford MP Julie Marson received £4,479 in severance pay for 74 days as Deputy Government Whip. She was appointed as executor by disgraced Prime Minister Boris Johnson on July 8 last year following the mass resignations that precipitated her departure from office. He also appointed her Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Work and Pensions. The arrival of Liz Truss at 10 Downing Street marked a brief departure from government for Ms Marson when she was sacked from both roles on September 20. Julie Marson and Liz Truss According to Ms Marson’s biography in the British Parliament, on October 27 new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak restored her to the rank of Deputy Whip. HM Treasurys annual report and accounts for 2022-23, published this month, confirm that Julie Marson, Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury, Assistant Government Whip was entitled to and received 4,479 severance pay – 25% of her salary for the role. According to the Cabinet Office, deputy whips are entitled to a salary of 20,261 but are claiming 17,917. Julie Marson campaigning with Boris Johnson in Dagenham for the 2017 general election The Department for Work and Pensions annual report and accounts for 2022-23 record Ms Marson as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Minister for Employment), but note that MP Julie Marson was an unpaid minister in the department. Severance pay of £4,479 was paid by HM Treasury. The most junior paid ministerial post typically commands a salary of 24,947 and incumbents claim 22,375 on top of their MP salary, which rose to 86,584 in April this year. Previously, Ms Marson was an unpaid Parliamentary Private Secretary, the lowest rung of the Ministerial ladder in the Justice Department when it was headed by former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab. She was elected MP for Hertford and Stortford in December 2019, after running on a pro-Boris and Brexit ticket. She succeeded Mark Prisk with a majority of over 19,000 to become the first woman to win the seat. Julie Marson, MP for Hertford and Stortford Previously, the former Thanet District Councilor contested the Labor seat of Dagenham and Rainham in east London in the 2015 general election, finishing third. She ran again two years later in the 2017 snap election, this time finishing second and increasing her vote share by 16 percentage points. Earlier this year she survived a shock vote and was re-elected as the candidate for the Conservative Hertford and Stortford Associations at the next general election. She forced a rank-and-file vote after the executive rejected her re-enactment. India understands there were 117 votes for Ms Marson to be re-selected and 71 against – 62% in favour. But of the total 355 party members eligible to vote, only 32.9% backed her. Ms Marson, 58, born in Barking, whose family home is 100 miles from Stortford on the Kent coast and who has a flat in Sawbridgeworth is the daughter of a police officer who was educated at Woodford County High School for Girls in Essex and Downing College in Cambridge. Prior to entering politics, she worked in corporate banking for NatWest.

