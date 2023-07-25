Indian Mujahideen, PFI has INDIA too: PM Modi mocks opposition alliance





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday compared the opposition alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) with East India Company, Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India (PFI) to stress that people cannot be fooled just by calling out the name of the country. Mocking the opposition alliance, Prime Minister Modi said the East India Company, Indian Mujahideen and PFI also use India in their names. East India Company, PFI, Indian Mujaheddin also using India in their name. Dear by dear laga lete hai logFrom the conduct of the opposition, it seems that they have decided to remain in opposition. We must work in the public interest and move forward,” Prime Minister Modi said. The remarks came during a parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, days after the opposition group claimed that 2024 would see the BJP battle INDIA. Modi hit back at the claim, saying the frustrated and disappointed opposition decided to stay in their current position. The remarks were also confirmed by former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri. Sources close to the development said that with opposition parties rallying around the name of their ‘INDIA’, Modi hit back at them saying it was just an attempt to mislead people. He took the names of several organizations with the name “India” to argue that just having such a term in their nomenclature does not change anything, sources said. Justifying the comments, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said Prime Minister Modi said the Indian National Congress, East India Company was founded by a foreign national. Today people use names like Indian Mujahideen and Indian People’s Front. Something on face value might be different from something that’s really true. BJP parliamentary party meeting The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday morning to outline the strategy for the Lok Sabha monsoon session. Prime Minister Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishanaw attended the meeting. He met to discuss crucial organizational issues with party MPs The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned on Monday amid tumultuous scenes with the opposition demanding a statement from the prime minister on the violence in Manipur. The first two days of the monsoon session last week saw similar rowdiness leading to near zero functioning of parliament. The monsoon session, which started on July 20 with a long list of legislative business on the agenda, saw repeated adjournments in the face of opposition protests, slogans and heckling from members of the young major opposition alliance over its demand for a statement from Prime Minister Modi on the Manipur situation.

Updated: July 25, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

