Erdogan encourages Palestinian unity during Abbas’ visit to Ankara





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of Palestinian unity when welcoming Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Ankara on Tuesday. “Unity and reconciliation between our Palestinian brothers is fundamental,” Erdogan said. Turkey rejects actions aimed at changing the historic status quo of holy sites in Jerusalem with reference to Al Aqsa Mosque, he added. His comments came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again postponed his trip to Turkey on Tuesday. Palestinian officials also stressed their hope for economic recovery in the occupied West Bank, including the conflict-torn city of Jenin. Netanyahu was due to arrive in Turkey on Friday for a historic visit, which he postponed after undergoing surgery to fit a pacemaker. Jenin and Nablus have borne the brunt of Israeli action in recent months, with almost daily raids killing dozens of people. More than 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire so far this year, the deadliest year in more than a decade. An Israeli raid in Jenin last month killed 12 Palestinians, including three children, and destroyed 80% of its refugee camp. President Abbas briefly visited Jenin in the aftermath, his first visit in 20 years after coming under intense scrutiny for what locals said was a lack of support from the Palestinian Authority. During the visit, Abbas also spoke of unity among Palestinians as flags bearing the logo of the ruling Fatah party were hung alongside those of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas at the entrance to the Jenin camp. The Israeli leader’s trip will be “soon rescheduled”, an adviser said. The visit would have been the first by an Israeli prime minister to Turkey since 2008, following months of efforts to strengthen ties with Ankara, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, which cut ties with Israel for years over Israeli actions in Gaza. Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank and the actions of its right-wing government have strained renewed ties, with Turkey criticizing Israel over visits by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to the Al Aqsa compound. Updated: July 25, 2023, 6:53 p.m.

