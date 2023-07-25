Former President Donald Trump will not meet for an interview with Governor Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair





Former President Donald Trump does not plan to speak at the Iowa State Fair with Governor Kim Reynolds in August, according to a schedule released Tuesday by the governor.

Twelve candidates plan to sit with the Republican Iowa governor for “Fair Side Chats” at the state fair, which runs Aug. 10-20 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

The schedule, posted by Reynolds on Twitter, features most of the Republican presidential candidates — his first interview will be with nominee Larry Elder, a California Republican, on August 10, and his final event with former U.S. Representative Will Hurd on August 18.

The Iowa State Fair showcases the best of Iowa and I can show the 2024 GOP candidates what it’s all about!

Join us for my Fair-Side discussions and submit your questions to GOP candidates here: https://t.co/eOWpfdIwzT pic.twitter.com/ygTTSOFTyd

Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) July 25, 2023

The Iowa State Fair has long been an iconic stop for presidential candidates on the campaign trail leading to the state’s first caucuses. But Trump also didn’t make some of the classic fairground stops during his 2015 campaign. He offered helicopter rides near the fairgrounds and opted out of speaking to the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox.

Trump recently criticized Reynolds for remaining “neutral” during the 2024 Republican presidential nomination process.

“I don’t invite him to events!” the former president wrote on Truth Social, the social media platform he founded, in addition to claiming that his support and endorsement helped her win in 2018. Trump’s campaign has not announced whether he will be in the state during the fair.

When speaking with reporters at the Iowa State Capitol last week, Reynolds said she owed her victory to the Iowans, but said she invited all 2024 GOP candidates, including Trump, to have a one-on-one chat with her at the fair.

So I hope the hell takes this opportunity to show up, she said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign staff criticized Trump in a statement on Tuesday.

“While Ron DeSantis has pledged to put in the hard work to win Iowa and will be stepping on the gas in the weeks to come, Donald Trump is proving he’s not ready to fight in Hawkeye State. What happened to him?” Carly Atchison, a DeSantis campaign official, said in a statement.

DeSantis, a Republican governor elected for the first time in 2018, called Trump’s comment on Reynolds “completely out of control” and said he would consider her a running mate.

Reynolds Fair-Side Chats Schedule:

Thursday August 10

10:30 am: Larry Elder, former candidate for governor of California

Friday August 11

8:30 a.m.: Governor of North Dakota. Doug Burgum 9:30 a.m.: Former Vice President Mike Pence 10:30 a.m.: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Saturday August 12

8:30 a.m.: Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 9:30 a.m.: Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley 10:30 a.m.: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Tuesday August 15

8:30 a.m.: Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson 9:30 a.m.: Businessman Ryan Binkley 10:30 a.m.: U.S. Senator Tim Scott

Friday August 18

9:30 a.m.: Businessman Perry Johnson 10:30 a.m.: Former U.S. Representative Will Hurd

All interviews will take place at JR’s SouthPork Ranch in the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://iowacapitaldispatch.com/briefs/former-president-donald-trump-will-not-meet-for-interview-with-gov-kim-reynolds-at-iowa-state-fair/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos