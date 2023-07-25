Prime Minister Modi’s attack on the opposition front





The pointed comments come amid a deadlock in parliament over the Manipur crisis. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called the opposition ‘leaderless’ and cited the ‘Indian Mujahideen’ and the ‘India People’s Front’ as he mocked the opposition alliance for its new name, INDIA. “I have never seen such a leadershipless opposition,” BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted the prime minister as saying during the weekly BJP parliamentary party meeting. Prime Minister Modi also attacked the opposition group over the name it gave itself during a 26-party meeting in Bengaluru last week to discuss the strategy for the 2024 national elections – INDIA, an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. “They keep praising themselves with the name INDIA. Indian National Congress. East India Company. Indian Mujahideen. People’s Front of India – that’s INDIA too. Just using the name INDIA means nothing,” Prasad said, quoting the prime minister. People cannot be misled simply by the use of the country’s name, he said. BJP leader JP Nadda also attacked the newly formed opposition coalition. “There was a child who failed all his exams. He was hated by his classmates and neighbors. So the parents thought of changing his name to change his perception. Isn’t the case similar to INDIA?” Mr. Nadda tweeted. There was a child who failed all his exams. He was hated by his classmates and neighbors. So the parents thought of changing his name to change his perception. Isn’t the case similar to that of INDIA? Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 25, 2023 The scathing comments come amid a deadlock in parliament over the Manipur crisis and repeated disruptions over the opposition’s demand for a statement from Prime Minister Modi on issues like a viral video of two women paraded naked by a mob and assaulted in May. The prime minister described the opposition as “defeated, tired, hopeless, with a one-pointed agenda – opposing Modi”. Their conduct showed they had decided to stay in opposition, Prime Minister Modi reportedly said. He expressed confidence that the BJP would easily win the 2024 elections with the support of the people. Hours later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, one of the leaders involved in nominating the opposition alliance, responded to the prime minister’s comments. “Call us what you will, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe away the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all its people. We will rebuild the idea of ​​India in Manipur,” he posted on Twitter. The row over Manipur has stalled government plans to push key legislation through parliament. Both Houses of Parliament have adjourned several times without much work since the start of the monsoon session last Thursday, a day after the Manipur horror video was released. In his remarks ahead of the session, Prime Minister Modi said his heart was filled with anguish and anger. “I want to assure the nation that no culprit will be spared. Action will be taken according to law. What happened to the girls of Manipur can never be forgiven,” he said. The opposition, debuting this session as the “INDE” coalition, said the prime minister must make a detailed statement in both houses of parliament. The government, which has proposed discussion on Manipur in both houses, accuses the opposition of deliberately blocking the legislation with its protests.

