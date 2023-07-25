Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October, Kremlin says





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October, a senior Kremlin official announced on Tuesday. Russian news agencies quoted Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov as saying the trip would coincide with a One Belt, One Road forum in China. Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative includes infrastructure projects to connect Asia with European and African countries. Ushakov said Putin also plans to visit Turkey at some point to fulfill a promise he made to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although dates for that visit have yet to be decided. Additionally, the Kremin received an invitation from Putin to attend a G20 summit in India in September, he said. The Russian leader’s in-person presence has not been ruled out, although the format of Putin’s participation remains unclear, Ushakov said. The announcement of Putin’s travel plans came days after South African officials said he had agreed to skip an economic summit in their country next month due to an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court. The ICC has accused Putin of being personally responsible for child abductions in Ukraine. As a signatory to the treaty that established the international court, South Africa would either be forced to arrest the Russian leader if he set foot there, or put in a position to flout responsibility. Staying away from the summit could be seen as embarrassing for Putin, who is now expected to be the only leader from a country in the BRICS bloc of developing economies not to attend. Moscow rejected the warrant and said it did not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC. China, Turkey and India are not signatories to the Rome Statute, so Putin can travel more easily to those countries. A visit in October would take Putin to China seven months after Chinese President Xi Jinping came to Moscow for a three-day visit. The two men also met in person in September 2022 on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan. Prior to that, Putin had met Xi as he attended the opening of the Beijing Winter Games in 2022, weeks before sending troops to Ukraine. China has sought to project itself as neutral in the Ukraine conflict, though it has refused to condemn Moscow’s actions and said last year it had an unbounded friendship with Russia. Beijing has denounced Western sanctions against Moscow and accused NATO and the United States of provoking Putin’s military action. China has also offered a peace plan that has been widely rejected by Ukraine’s allies, who have insisted that Moscow withdraw its forces from the neighboring country as a condition of peace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/vladimir-putin-ap-china-moscow-kremlin-b2381743.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos