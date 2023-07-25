Prime Minister Modi is expected to face a vote of no confidence in Parliament





India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to the media inside the parliament building upon his arrival on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi, India January 31, 2023. Reuters PM Modi declined to make a statement on Manipur: opposition.

Government ready to discuss Manipur incident: Amit Shah.

The opposition does not have the numbers required in Lok Sabha to overthrow the prime minister. India’s new opposition alliance has moved to table a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country’s lower house of parliament, known locally as the Lok Sabha. According The HinduThe decision was aimed at forcing India’s prime minister to issue a statement on the harrowing incident in Manipur in which two women were gang-raped in a field on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, some 35 km from the state capital, Imphal. Despite our various pleas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to issue a statement detailing the developments in Manipur after May 3 and what measures the government is taking to contain them. It is the only parliamentary tool we have to force the prime minister to comment on the situation, a senior opposition official said on Tuesday. NDTV citing sources said the planned no-confidence motion could be tabled in parliament as early as tomorrow (Wednesday). INDIA, the opposition alliance, lacks the numbers required to overthrow Prime Minister Modi, but believes parliament can only work when the Prime Minister makes a statement followed by a debate on the Manipur incident. In a tweet, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said he had written to the opposition leaders of both houses asking for their valuable cooperation in discussing the Manipur issue. He said the government was ready to discuss the Manipur incident and sought cooperation from all parties, rising above party lines. I hope all parties will cooperate to resolve this important issue. The government wanted a debate in parliament with a softer rule that does not require answers from the prime minister. Earlier this month, no less than 26 Indian opposition parties formed an alliance called INDIA to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in parliamentary elections scheduled for next year. INDIA stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, said Congress party chairman Mallikarjun Kharge. “The main objective is to unite to safeguard democracy and the constitution,” Kharge told reporters after a two-day meeting of 26 opposition parties in the southern city of Bangalore.

