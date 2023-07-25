Eight search warrants issued in Trump’s classified documents case, new documents show





Eight search warrants and affidavits have been filed in connection with the federal case involving former President Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified documents that resulted in a slew of criminal charges against him, according to recently unsealed court filings.

The motions were filed as part of ongoing efforts by media outlets, including NBC News, to gain access to much of the information contained in the search warrant served at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, last year.

Prosecutors filed a motion in June with the federal court hearing the case, seeking permission to release the warrants and accompanying documents to legal teams representing Trump and his aide Walt Nauta as part of disclosure requirements now that the two men have been indicted.

In the motion, which was not sealed on Tuesday, prosecutors said they had not publicly disclosed the contents, locations or devices sought by those search warrants and they asked the court to keep the details of those warrants secret.

The existence of one of these warrants was already known because it was executed on Trump’s estate last year and he announced that it happened on his social media website. The indictment in the case also said prosecutors obtained other information, including photos and cellphone messages, but the prosecution did not say who obtained this information, either voluntarily or through warrants.

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of documents stored in a bathroom and shower in the lake room at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Department of Justice via AP

The other seven search warrants do not necessarily mean that FBI agents and Justice Department officials searched seven other physical locations.

The additional search warrants could have targeted storage facilities, other parts of Mar-a-Lago’s property, phones, tablets, computers, databases or digital accounts.

Federal prosecutors argued in the motion that those warrants should be kept secret to prevent sensitive information from becoming public.

“The government, therefore, has never publicly disclosed the existence of any of its search warrant applications, or even the number of warrants involved; he only requested a limited unsealing of the instant search warrant request after the former president publicly revealed its existence,” they said.

The federal judge handling the classified documents case against Trump ruled last week that the criminal trial would begin on May 20, 2024 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Trump faces 37 counts related to allegations he deliberately withheld national defense information, conspired to obstruct justice and made false statements. Nauta, a former White House valet, faces six felony charges stemming from allegations that he helped the former president hide national security files from investigators after he left the White House. Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty.

