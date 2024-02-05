Trump imposes tariffs of more than 60% on Chinese imports – NBC New York





Trump confirmed he would impose tariffs of 60% or more on Chinese goods if he wins a second term.

His tariff strategy could reignite the trade war he started during his first term as president by imposing $250 billion in tariffs on China.

Trump's trade war with China has disrupted the global economy, raised consumer costs, upended stock markets and put U.S.-China relations on ice. Former president Donald Trump plans to intensify Trade war between the United States and China he pitched during his first term as president if he is re-elected to the post in November. THE GOP The frontrunner confirmed in an interview broadcast Sunday that he is considering a plan to impose tariffs of 60% or more on Chinese goods during his possible second term. “We have to do it,” Trump said in an interview on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” The Washington Post first reported that the Trump campaign was considering a theoretical 60% tariff plan for China. On Sunday, the former president said he could go even higher: “Maybe it will be more than that.” Beyond China, the former president said he would impose blanket 10% tariffs on all U.S. imports, despite widespread criticism of how that could harm consumers. Become an ambassador Nikki HaleyTrump's only remaining presidential challenger, criticized the policy proposal for the impacts it would have on the American pocketbook. “What Donald Trump is about to do is he is going to increase the spending of every household in$2,600per year,” Haley said in a January interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” referencing data from the fiscally conservative National Taxpayers Union. His disapproval echoes the concerns of Wall Street investors who fear that a new trade war with China could disrupt markets again. Starting in 2018, Trump launched a $250 billion wave in customs tariffs against China. The country then retaliated with its own round of tariffs against the United States, in a back-and-forth manner. economic battle which lasted for years and disrupted the dynamics of world trade. Trump's trade war with China has cost Americans an estimated $195 billion since 2018, according to the American Action Forum, a conservative think tank. The economic battle has also resulted in the loss of more than 245,000 U.S. jobs, according to the U.S.-China Business Council. At the time, German Bank It is estimated that the trade war is causing a hemorrhage of trillions on the stock market. The tariff dispute has also placed the United States and China, once each other's largest trading partners, in difficult geopolitical conditions. President Joe Biden attempted to warm up frosty relations throughout his administration. Trump attacked Biden for appeasing China while simultaneously expressing warm feelings toward China's authoritarian President, Xi Jinping. “I really like President Xi,” Trump said Sunday. “He was a very good friend of mine in my time.” Trump has in the past praised Xi for the ironclad grip he exercises over his government and people. In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity in December, Trump said that if re-elected to a second term, he would be a dictator “from day one.” Trump later said in an interview broadcast Sunday that he had meant he would be “a dictator” the first day of his mandate, his “first day”, but only for one day. This comment nevertheless alarmed electoral experts and gave fodder to his opponents.

