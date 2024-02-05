Power sharing with NI offers Rishi Sunak chance of victory lap





By Chris MasonPolitical Editor, BBC News Getty Images Rishi Sunak visited Northern Ireland last year to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Like two sets of parents at a wedding, the British and Irish Prime Ministers are in Belfast today. The analogy works, roughly, I think, because London and Dublin are joint guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, the agreement signed almost 26 years ago which forms the basis of a devolved power-sharing government in Northern Ireland. And, as in many family disputes, I detect a hint of irritation in Whitehall because the Irish Government, I hear whispers, is attacking a moment that it thinks belongs to the Prime Minister. After two years of political stagnation, the decentralized government is operational again. Just over four years ago, when Stormont was relaunched – after a three-year hiatus that time – the Prime Minister and Taoiseach stood down. It was Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar at the time. The United Kingdom now has two prime ministers. Ireland has had another Taoiseach in the meantime, but Mr Varadkar is now back. Expect plenty of photo-taking and smiling opportunities for both leaders. Downing Street stresses that Rishi Sunak's trip focuses on what they call 'community engagements'. “He will speak to a wide range of people from across Northern Ireland, including those who provide public services, those they support and their families,” No10 told us. The message seems to be that there has been a weekend of haughty rhetoric and high-minded politics – with all the references to history associated with a nationalist prime minister – but that the focus should now be on improving people's daily lives. The Westminster government has offered a carrot of $3.3 billion to Northern Ireland in an attempt to attract the Democratic Unionist Party to Stormont and thus enable the revival of the institutions. Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, who has recently spent a lot of time negotiating and lacking sleep, told me the money is now being distributed. By the way, making the deal seemed punishing. I heard that one day last week he flew from Belfast to London, then back to Belfast and then back to London, all in one day. With such air miles, there is expectation within government that things will begin to improve, public sector strikes will end and health services, widely seen as in crisis, will improve. Michelle O'Neill says parties at Stormont will focus on how Northern Ireland is funded But the new First Minister, Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, told me that, despite money from London, all parties in the Stormont Executive agree that Northern Ireland needs a better model funding from Westminster. She means more money. After a pandemic, soaring inflation, cost-of-living pressures and two years of political stagnation, politicians must manage their expectations about how quickly things will change. Governance, choice, compromise, control: it all starts here. But the vast majority of members of the Legislative Assembly, or deputies, are delighted to be back. “After two years, part of my brain was atrophying,” one said. As for the Prime Minister, he can consider this moment as a political, national and international success. The agreement with the European Union, a year ago, the Windsor framework. The deal with the Democratic Unionists now. This gives Rishi Sunak a chance to take a victory lap, even if he is unlikely to garner many votes, on a wider political circuit which, let's be honest, hasn't offered him many opportunities to this guy recently. Oh, and after Michelle O'Neill's remarks this weekend about her belief that there could be a referendum within 10 years on Northern Ireland joining the Republic, Mr Sunak writes in the Belfast Telegraph said last week's deal “protects the union”. “. He adds “far from being neutral on the Union, I believe in it passionately”. “The shape of Northern Ireland's future is now clear: devolved government, within the United Kingdom, for as long as the majority want it,” he wrote. The question now is how stable decentralization will be this time around. Power sharing is inherently fragile, with political parties having the capacity to collapse it. Its history is peppered with collapses. And equipped with new tools to influence Northern Ireland's Brexit arrangements, there are also new tools of potential friction. A lot is new, a lot is the same with the return of Stormont.

