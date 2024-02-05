Modi's divine vision in India threatens to marginalize millions





CNN

—



The dedication of a controversial Hindu temple symbolizes the seismic shift away from India's founding secular values, analysts say, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignores norms separating religion from state in his drive to win a rare third term this year.

Modi presided over a lavish opening ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in the holy city of Ayodhya last month, fulfilling a long-standing promise to voters that helped propel him and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ) in power in 2014.

(Today) is the beginning of a new cycle of time, Modi said at the new temple honoring Hindu deity Lord Ram. After centuries of waiting, our Aries has arrived.

Modi's vision of a divine India is a far cry from the ideas of the modern country's founding fathers. During nearly a decade in power, the prime minister wrapped himself in the language of religion in pursuit of his Hindu nationalist agenda, isolating millions of people among India's significant religious minorities.

This moment is both the culmination of a political project that lasted 100 years and a new beginning for India, which is no longer a secular republic, said political scientist Gilles Verniers, senior researcher at the Research Center politics of New Delhi. .

India becomes a de facto Hindu nation, where the task of constructing national Hindu religious symbols falls to the state. And in which its leader serves as both prime minister and high priest of the country.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir stands on the site of the Babri Masjid, a 16th-century mosque that was destroyed by radical Hindus in 1992, triggering a wave of deadly sectarian violence unprecedented in India since its bloody 1947 partition.

The temple inauguration was attended by thousands of hand-picked guests, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and was broadcast live to millions across the country.

In Ayodhya, billboards celebrating the opening of temples featured an image of the Hindu deity Ram alongside Modi's face, even featuring his BJP leader. dubbing the prime minister The King of the Gods.

Modi fasted for 11 days in a cleansing ritual before the event and visited temples across the country, performing the sacramental customs of India's majority faith.

He publicly presented himself as an instrument of Lord Ram, anointed by the divine to represent all the people of India.

At the consecration, Modi presided over the Pran Pratishtha, the unveiling of the much-anticipated Ram idol, taking on a role usually reserved for priests. The move was welcomed in most quarters, with his supporters praising the leader's actions.

But for some Hindus, Modi's actions represent a betrayal of their religion for the sake of political capital.

This is obviously an election stunt, this should not happen in the name of my faith, said Indian-American activist Sunita Viswanath and member of the US-based group Hindus for Human Rights in a statement the day before of the opening of the temple.

Modi is not a priest, so conducting this ceremony for political purposes is both a technical and moral mistake. This militarization of our religion tramples on what remains of India's secular democratic values.

Yet by blurring the lines between state and religion, Modi has achieved what his predecessors could not, analysts say.

A lot of it is about cementing his image in India as someone who is pious, someone who keeps his promises, said Ravi Agrawal, editor of Foreign Policy and former CNN bureau chief in New Delhi .

This is a very popular move, and although it is criticized, it remains popular in a country that is 80% Hindu.

Modi came to power in 2014 with a promise to reform India's economy and usher in a new era of development, but he has also strongly championed the Hindutva agenda, an ideology that says India should become a land for Hindus .

When he ran for re-election in 2019, Modis Hindutva policies became bolder, analysts say.

Months after his victory, he announced that he was withdrawing statehood from India's only Muslim-majority territory, Jammu and Kashmir, and transforming it into two union territories while placing it under federal control . Later that year, his government passed a controversial citizenship law, seen by many as discriminatory against Muslims.

And he reiterated his party's desire to build the Ram Temple at the disputed holy site.

Many Hindus believe that the Babri Masjid was built on the ruins of a Hindu temple, which is believed to have been destroyed in 1528 by Babar, the first Mughal emperor of South Asia. For years, they mobilized to demolish the mosque and make way for a temple.

The conflict came to a head in 1992 when, led by the BJP and right-wing groups, Hindu hardliners attacked the mosque, triggering widespread communal violence that killed more than 2,000 people across the country. country.

In a victory for Modi and his supporters, India's Supreme Court in 2019 granted Hindus permission to build the temple, ending a decades-long conflict but dealing a blow to millions of Muslims who fear the Religious divisions are only getting worse under the Modi BJP government.

The Indian government denies discrimination against minorities, but analysts say last week's festivities only emboldened right-wing Hindus to act with impunity against minorities.

Communal tensions increased in the western state of Maharashtra, with three altercations between Hindus and Muslims, according to local police.

In another incident in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, a group of right-wing Hindus were seen placing saffron flags on a Christian church. The color is closely associated with Hinduism.

India has become more of a majority. India has become more nationalist. India has become more pro-Hindu, Agrawal said. This is partly due to the government's ability to highlight India's history and the wrongs it believes India has faced.

Since coming to power nearly a decade ago, Modi has positioned himself as a disruptor of India's colonial legacy, often in speeches marked by emotive language.

He stressed the need to free (India) from the slave mentality, taking steps to move the country away from what the government called the remnants of British rule.

Likewise, Modi also made comments about India's ancient Islamic rulers, the Mughals, who ruled much of the country from 1526 to 1858. Many radical Hindus believe that this era was a period of oppression under Muslim domination, a view which has also been echoed by some members of the BJP.

Hindu groups have claimed for decades that the Mughals destroyed Hindu temples, building mosques and other monuments in their place. Many of these cases are now being argued in courts across the country, which Indian liberals fear could spark more violence and discord.

Just this week, a court in the city of Varanasi ruled that Hindus can pray inside the controversial Gyanvapi Mosque, built by former Mughal ruler Aurangzeb – allegedly on the site of a Hindu temple destroyed during another major religious conflict.

Aurangzeb cut off many heads, but he could not shake our faith, Modi said in a 2022 speech, referring to the leader who died more than three centuries ago.

As the country heads toward national elections expected to take place in April and May, the government sees itself as addressing these injustices, Foreign Policy Agrawal said.

Gilles, the political scientist, said the display of Hindu nationalism last week at the Ram Temple shows the strength of the alliance between the BJP and India's business and cultural elites.

The inauguration of the temples was a dark day for India's religious minorities, he said.

(They) have officially become second-class citizens.