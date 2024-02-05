An essential introduction to Xi's political thought





At a conference on China, I was asked an unusual question: What word would you use to describe China? By China, we of course mean the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and more specifically Xi Jinping. My response was: Solipsistic. Xi wants China to lead the world, but to take very limited responsibility in solving global problems. Steve Tsang and Olivia Cheung, from the School of Oriental and African Studies, have produced a very interesting study on solipsism. Xi and the CCP are solipsistic in the vulgar sense rather than truly philosophical. They are extremely self-centered in their belief that the outside world should only exist or behave to the extent that it reflects the CCP's reality. Understanding Xi's political thinking is vital. Barring an untimely death or economic catastrophe, he will shape China and thus influence the world for decades to come. Tsang and Cheung did the heavy lifting for us while munching on rhino sausages, as sinologist Simon Leys described while reading CCP documents. They read Xi's corpus of books and speeches and swallowed buckets full of sawdust (Leys again). From there they summarized, expounded and explained with great clarity the aims and methods of man. His thinking is illuminated in seven chapters, which examine the past decade and focus on politics, ideological orientation, governance, social control, economic management, and foreign policy. The final chapter outlines future implications for China and the world. This book is the surest guide you can find to understanding the mind-numbing and sometimes slightly comical language in which the CCP dresses its ideology and actions. Phrases such as community with a shared future for mankind, the two establishments and two guarantees, the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation seem quite meaningless, but they are not. Tsang and Cheung navigate the jungle of jargon and the picture they paint is not reassuring. Xi aims to make China great again. Internally, this means a contradictory mix of Leninism that continues to consult the people (but cannot take into account their opinions when they do not suit the CCP) and a strongman leader who has renounced the old form of collective leadership. It is control of the party, itself controlled by Xi, with a totalitarian vision. Internationally, Xi wants to restore the old Chinese concept of Tianxia (all that is under heaven), by which China leads the world, its values ​​and systems are recognized and followed, but takes very limited responsibility in solving the world's problems. Becoming the number one superpower by mid-century is Xi's intention, but China will not become America 2.0, not so much the world's policeman as the world's secret policeman. Is this really all Xi thought? In addition to controlling the party and ruling the country, does he have more than twenty-four hours in his day to develop his ideology and write Castroist speeches and books? Or is Xi the spirit name for the thinkers he employs to give him ideological references intended to ultimately be superior to Maos? Tsang and Cheung would respond that ultimately Xi is responsible, even if others flesh out his philosophy. He may not be brilliant, but he knows how he wants to govern. As long as Xi is in power, this book will be essential reading for anyone wishing to understand the goals of the CCP. Fortunately, it is not written in academic language; the clarity of the language will appeal to the general reader as well as those working on China. Chapters are divided into sections with clear headings and, where lists are required, they are numbered and indented. This is a book that is also easy to use as a reference work. More importantly, the authors explain both the domestic and international behavior of the CCP. Understand Xi's national rejuvenation and you will see why Taiwan reunification is central to China's core interests. Understand his need for Chinese identity, the crimes against humanity in Xinjiang are explained (but cannot be forgiven), and why he attacks entrepreneurs whose companies provide the majority of new jobs, innovation and taxes. Chinese observers complain that the CCP's behavior is like a black box: How can we know what's going on in Xi's head? We cannot do it in all its subtleties. But by dissecting Xi's written and oral output, Tsang and Cheung allow us to understand and predict, rather than simply guess. This article was originally published in The spectatorthe British magazine. Subscribe to the global edition here.

