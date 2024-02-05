



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress for skipping the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. pran pratishtha ceremony. The remarks came weeks after key opposition leaders declined invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust. A statue of Ram Lalla was enthroned in the newly constructed sanctum-sanctorum temple on January 22 in the eyes of thousands of people. Unfortunately, those who were in power long after independence failed to understand the importance of our holy places. They have created a trend from the practice of being ashamed of one’s culture and past for political gains,” Modi said. Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had refused to attend the grand event in Ayodhya last month. The party insisted that “religion was a personal matter” and accused the BJP of inaugurating an “incomplete” temple for election purposes. The snub sparked outrage from several quarters, with the BJP accusing the opposition of insulting the country's Sanatan culture. PM Modi's remarks came at an event in Guwahati to inaugurate projects worth 11,599 million. After the big event in Ayodhya, I am now here at Mother Kamakhya's Dwar. Today I had the privilege of laying the foundation stone of the Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana project here. One feels the divinity of this holy place when one visits the Kamakhya temple. When completed, the project will fill Maa Kamakhya devotees across the country and the world with immense joy,” Modi added. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for infrastructural development of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and a medical college in Karimganj. (With contribution from agencies) Stage alert!

Here's your full 3-minute summary of everything Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech: Click to download! Check out all the latest political news and updates on Live Mint. See all the latest measures regarding the 2024 budget here. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/news/ashamed-of-ones-own-culture-pm-modi-takes-a-swipe-at-congress-after-ayodhya-snub-11707040233358.html

