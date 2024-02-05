Pakistan, where democracy wears military uniform

By: Ajay Darshan Behera, is a professor at the MMAJ Academy of International Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, India.

The Pakistani military does not want a truly popular civilian political leader in power.

As Pakistan prepares for general elections on February 8, the fate of the country's democracy hangs in the balance. Concerns about the fairness and transparency of the electoral process are growing.

The rejection of candidatures of most candidates from the Pakistan Tehreeq-e-Insaf (PTI) party and some other parties has triggered debates over the legitimacy of the elections. Concerns remain over the fairness and legality of the electoral process, increasing challenges to Pakistan's political stability.

Achieving political stability is key to overcoming many challenges, including a weak economy, soaring inflation and growing foreign debt.

Pakistan does not have a good record when it comes to free and fair elections.

For almost 34 years, the country has been under direct military rule. When not in power, the military uses political engineering to manipulate election results or overthrow governments it does not like.

The military swept the PTI to power in 2018, creating a leader in Imran Khan, who lacked prior governance experience.

Imran's political rise and fall has been remarkable.

The PTI, barely visible on the political scene in 2008, made substantial progress by obtaining 17 percent of the popular vote in 2013, increasing it to 32 percent in 2018. However, this is not necessarily the strength of the PTI's support base, as the 2018 elections were rigged in its favor.

The 2018 elections were Pakistan's second successful democratic transition: one political party handed over power to another without being removed. This perhaps portends the future of electoral democracy in Pakistan – a political system in which the military will not derail democracy but simply “guide” it.

Imran claimed that he and the army were on the same page at the start of his tenure. However, differences with the military have emerged over the choice of successor to Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed. Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also distanced himself from Imran's anti-US stance.

Economic mismanagement under Imran's government was also a problem. Pakistan's GDP increased from $315 billion in 2018 to $292 billion in 2022.

Imran's policies did not sit well with the army. His government was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in April 2022. His removal, Imran believed, was due to a foreign (read, United States) conspiracy. Urging his supporters to engage in peaceful protests, he gained popularity through his anti-establishment and anti-American rhetoric.

The PTI has been a disruptive force in Pakistani politics for several years. The peak of the party's disruptive politics took place on May 9, 2023, marked by attacks on military installations and public properties, soon after Imran's arrest by security forces.

Since then, the army has made systematic efforts to break and weaken Imran's party.

Imran is currently incarcerated, and attempts to marginalize the PTI have given rise to splinter parties like Jahangir Tareen's Istehkam-e-Pakistan party and Pervez Khattak's PTI (Parliamentarians).

The party was stripped of its election symbol “cricket bat” on the grounds that its internal party polls were unconstitutional, calling into question the impartiality of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Party members were intimidated and faced obstacles in filing their candidacies, and police targeted their families.

The way the army attacked Imran and dismantled the PTI clearly shows that it will never allow him to return to power.

In 2018, Imran was the flavor of the election season. Ironically, in 2024, it is his bete noir, Nawaz Sharif of PML (N).

In the 2018 elections, the army did not want Nawaz Sharif to return to power and tried its best to weaken the PML (N). Ironically, in 2024, he does not want Imran Khan to return to power but instead wants Sharif.

The Pakistani military does not want a truly popular civilian political leader in power, backed by an electoral mandate.

He also wants a civilian government that would protect the military's core interests in policymaking.

The military would no longer like to have the responsibilities of power imposed on them. Instead, he prefers a “guided democracy” – a formal democratic structure maintained and legitimized through elections.

This facade of democracy hides the real role and power of the military as an institution in the civil-military equation. Imran had to be abandoned because he was beginning to undermine the deal with the military that had catapulted him to power.

Today, with Imran contained and the likelihood of his return to power almost non-existent, the PML(N) leadership is actively working towards building a future ruling coalition. However, the party lacks a concrete program to address Pakistan's significant challenges.

The PML(N) appears stuck in the past, with a list of likely candidates dominated by old faces, particularly from the Sharif family.

The performance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif has been lackluster. This raises new questions about what the PML(N) has to offer to address Pakistan's economic and security challenges.

Therefore, the prospect of these elections bringing political stability and addressing the fragile economic situation remains uncertain.

Pakistan faces enormous economic challenges, having narrowly avoided a debt default in 2023. Debt servicing management poses a significant challenge, with projected figures reaching $25 billion in fiscal year 2024- 25 and 23 billion dollars for 2025-26.

Although external borrowing provides temporary relief, lasting stability requires structural reforms, including fiscal responsibility and reduced dependence on external aid. It remains to be seen whether a “selected government” will have the freedom and autonomy to address these challenges, establish political stability and improve democratic governance in Pakistan.

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.

*) DISCLAIMER

Articles published in the “Your Views and Stories” section of the en.tempo.co website are personal opinions written by third parties and cannot be linked or attributed to the official position of en.tempo.co.