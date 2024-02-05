Pakistani court's verdict on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's marriage irks women activists





A Pakistani court in Islamabad on Saturday sentenced former prime minister and PTI leader Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years in prison each for violating the Marriage Act.

According to Dawn, the court also fined Bibi and Khan 500,000 Pakistani rupees each. The court held that the marriage was solemnized during the Iddat (waiting period) of Bushra Bibi. If the two men do not pay the fine, they will be sentenced to an additional 4 months in prison.

The verdict sparked controversy as feminists and lawyers in Pakistan criticized the judge for violating established principle of law on the issue. Activists are speaking out against the verdict for violating a woman's dignity by discussing issues such as mensuration, which are a woman's private matters.

“From Maneka's statement that his wife had “absolutely normal” periods to Justice Qudrat Ullah questioning whether “any kind of isolated meeting” between namehram (strangers), man and woman, is permitted in Islam – this judgment is shameful and a parody of justice and human rights. The proceedings and convictions in the “iddat case” (or more precisely, “fraudulently undergoing a marriage ceremony without being legally married”) are a damning stain on our justice system. » Lawyer and political commentator Reema Omer wrote on her X account.

She further added that it is horrifying that the state has stooped this low, apparently just to humiliate Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi.

She further added that by “making a woman's menstrual cycle the subject of a criminal investigation (as well as public debate), this case has dealt a blow to women's right to dignity and privacy, as well as their freedom to make decisions regarding divorce and marriage. without fear of being dragged before a court.

Nighat Dad, a lawyer and feminist, also called the verdict an “appalling miscarriage of justice” and said it “embodies the grotesque intrusion into women's private lives, to the point of public humiliation.” This is a brazen attack on women's autonomy and dignity. , and privacy, a dangerous precedent for excessive state intrusion into personal spheres.”

She said that despite several amendments passed in Pakistan to protect women from legal abuses related to adultery and fornication, if the state fancifully invokes Sections 496 and 496-B PPC, it makes the protection of women simply illusory in the face of the arbitrary power of the State.

A civil judge announced the verdict after hearing the complaint filed by Bushra Bibi's former husband Khawar Fareed Maneka.

The judge, in his written order, said the two were convicted under Section 496 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) (marriage ceremony fraudulently performed without legal marriage), Dawn reported. However, the verdict confirmed that Khan and Bibi's second marriage in February 2019 was legal.

The verdict comes after Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana case. Khan was also sentenced this week to 10 years in prison in the encryption case.

