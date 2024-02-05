The late Queen's brutal way of letting staff know he was wrong or 'in disgrace'





The late queen had a way of expressing very clearly when she was unhappy or unhappy, and she did so in a way that would “heal you for what seemed like forever.” Image: Getty Images)

Behind closed doors, the Queen was known for her sense of humor and quick wit, but she also made it very clear when she was not amused. Those who worked closely with the monarch often noted how disarming she could be, astutely aware of the effect her presence would have on others. But they also knew an infamous look that – although infrequent – ​​was a clear sign of his disapproval. In her 2022 book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed the impact of the Queen's “look.” “Although the Queen rarely expresses her displeasure, aides who have worked closely with her refer to it as 'the look,'” Nicholl writes. “According to a former member of the House: 'You would know if you were not in favor of or if the Queen did not like something because of what we called 'the look,' which was a long, withering look of Her Majesty. delivered in total silence and it would repair you for what seemed like an eternity.'” It comes after Lewis Hamilton revealed the Queen scolded him as they sat down to lunch together in 2009. The Formula 1 champion was invited to dinner at Buckingham Palace, a year after being awarded an MBE . He later told Graham Norton: “I was invited to a lunch and I was sitting next to the Queen. “I was excited and started talking to her but she said, pointing to my left : 'No, you speak this way first and I will speak this way and then I will come back to you. » The runner declared that this meeting had not spoiled the atmosphere, however, and Her Majesty then struck up a conversation with him. He added: “She's a lovely lady and we talked about how she spends her weekends, at home and in music. She's really cool.” Indeed, there are many other stories about his sense of humor. A group of American tourists once approached the Queen as she walked near her Balmoral estate. Not recognizing the modest woman wearing a headscarf, they asked her if she lived nearby. “She replied without commitment that yes, she had a house quite close,” says the writer Karen Dolby, recounting a lecture given by Richard Griffin, former protection officer of the queen. “They asked her if she had ever met the Queen, and without missing a beat she said 'no' but pointed to Richard Griffin and said 'but he did'. And then they continued their road, without knowing any more. I think she had already met the queen. the sense of irony and the lightness of touch very obviously reflected her humor. Do you have a story to sell? Contact us at [email protected]

