Trump praises Xi, while raising prospect of higher tariffs on Chinese imports

Look, I want China to do well, I do. And I really like President Xi, he was a very good friend during my term, Trump told Bartiromo. Bartiromo interrupted Trump. Well look, Covid, Covid cover-up, intellectual property theft, the list goes on of our number one adversary. So I don't know if he's a friend. “I got along great with him, I'm not sure he liked what I was doing,” Trump added, before saying he didn't think Xi wanted him back in the White House. Trump's praise of Xi has been around for a long time and is part of a pattern of Trump flattering dictators and strong leaders at political events and interviews. Last year, Trump called the Chinese leader smart, brilliant, everything perfect, who rules with an iron fist. Trump often talks about his relationships with foreign leaders like Xi or Russian President Vladimir Putin to criticize President Joe Biden. They respected our country three years ago. Today they think our country is a joke, Trump said in the interview. But Trump's optimistic rhetoric toward adversary leaders, which is widely criticized, does not often reflect his policies. Even as Trump talks about his relationship with Xi, he has pledged to take an even tougher stance on China in a second term and has accused Biden of being weak on China . The former president sparked a trade war with China in 2018 when he imposed 25% tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese imports, prompting China to respond by imposing tariffs on products Americans. Biden left in place the nearly $300 billion Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods. Strengths

campaign platform states that it would revoke China's most favored nation trading status and introduce legislation calling for reciprocal trade, eye for eye, tariff for tariff, for the exact same amount. In his interview with Bartiromo, Trump did not say whether or not he would defend Taiwan if China attacked the island, attributing his ambiguous response to wanting to have negotiating power over China. I won't tell you now because that would really jeopardize my ability to negotiate with China. So I don't talk about these things. It's very difficult to say! I might or might not want them to know what I'm doing, and they know where I stand. And we won't have a problem, Trump said. During the interview, the former president also said he believed, without any evidence, that the Chinese Communist Party was behind

increase in the number of Chinese migrants and illegal immigration at the southern border and that he believes China will interfere in U.S. elections. The Chinese leader personally told Biden:

according to CNNhe would not interfere in the 2024 election when they met in November, although the US intelligence community reported that China

increased its efforts meddling in American politics during the 2022 midterm elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/04/trump-xi-chinese-tariff-00139531 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos