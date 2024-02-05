Pakistani military influences elections, now more than ever





Nestled on a patch of dying grass on the outskirts of Islamabad, the gathering bore little resemblance to a political rally in the middle of an election period. Two dozen men sat silently in plastic chairs. There were no posters to promote a campaign, no microphones to deliver speeches, no sound system to amplify the crowd.

Even candidate Aamir Mughal was missing: he had gone into hiding months earlier, at the first signs of a military crackdown against his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI. Authorities had already searched his home, arrested two of his sons and filed charges against him for anti-military protests.

They are pressuring us to leave the party and politics, Mr. Mughal said in an interview from a shelter where he stayed before going out for rallies this weekend. This is all part of an effort to weaken and eliminate the party.

As Pakistan heads to the polls on Thursday, its powerful military is using a familiar strategy to sideline its nemesis of the moment, crippling the PTI in the first national elections since the party's leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, clashed with the generals and was ousted by Parliament in 2022.

PTI candidates have been arrested and forced to denounce the party, the candidates claim. Their relatives were arrested and their homes ransacked in an attempt to intimidate them, say the candidates, their relatives and human rights observers. Officials blocked other PTI candidates from campaigning, censored media coverage of the party, and used internet shutdowns to block live-streamed speeches by PTI leaders. The net also trapped hundreds of supporters who were arrested.

Last week, Mr. Khan, imprisoned since August, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets and 14 years in prison in a separate corruption case. On Saturday, Mr Khan was sentenced to an additional seven years, as was his wife, Bushra Bibi, on the grounds that their marriage broke the law.

Although military intervention in Pakistani elections is not new, Mr. Khan himself benefited from it in 2018. The current crackdown has been more visible than those in previous years, analysts say, making this vote the one of the least credible in Pakistan's 76-year history.

These elections will have no legitimacy, even less than the 2018 elections, said Zaigham Khan, a political analyst and columnist based in Islamabad, the capital. And if an elected government does not have legitimacy, we cannot expect political or economic stability.

The military has wielded a heavier hand as it faces a particularly turbulent time in Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country of 240 million where frustration with the generals' iron fist has boiled over these last months.

For most of Pakistan's existence, the military has either ruled the country directly or exercised enormous influence over civilian governments. When Mr Khan was ousted after a dispute over leadership of the army, he accused the generals of orchestrating the move. At rallies attended by thousands of supporters, Mr. Khan launched direct and named criticism of these generals, something that was once unheard of in a country where people only complained in code, referring to the army as the establishment.

Viral videos created by Mr. Khan's party have stoked frustration with the military among a broad base of young supporters who, for the first time, are accepting what the generals see as meaning for the seemingly eternal quest of the country of a sustainable policy. When Mr Khan was arrested in May, hundreds of protesters attacked military installations in once unimaginable scenes.

In the months that followed, the military sought to reassert its control and make clear that its political influence would be lasting, analysts say.

Government officials have denied any illegal interference in the elections aimed at marginalizing the PTI. They defended the arrests of PTI members and leaders as a necessary response to the violent protests in May.

It appears the party is contemplating its imminent defeat and is using the victim card to cover up the criminal actions of some of its leaders, said Acting Information Minister Murtaza Solangi. The law has taken its course, he added.

Most election observers expect a victory for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, or PMLN, the party of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which itself fell out of favor with the military in 2017, to once again in his favor during this election.

The crackdown has made these elections perhaps the quietest in Pakistan in decades. Streets that would normally be filled with political rallies remained empty. For weeks, many people were convinced that the elections would not even take place on schedule. By demoralizing and sowing confusion among PTI supporters, analysts say, the military hoped to prevent them from going to the polls.

It seems unlikely that PTI voters will turn out; they feel they already know the outcome of the elections, which is predetermined, said Mohammad Waseem, professor of political science at the University of Management Sciences in Lahore.

Last month, Mr Khan's party was banned from using its iconic cricket bat symbol, a nod to his sporting fame, to represent its candidates on ballot papers. It dealt a critical blow to the party in a country where around 40 percent of the population is illiterate and voters rely on symbols to identify candidates.

PTI candidates have also effectively lost their ability to campaign. Permits to hold public gatherings were either revoked or denied altogether, according to activists and documents seen by The New York Times. Printing houses have been asked not to produce PTI posters, employees allege. Those that manage to be printed quickly disappear.

To consolidate their support, PTI candidates campaign behind the scenes during small private rallies. Last Monday evening, dozens of PTI supporters gathered in a dilapidated building on the outskirts of the eastern city of Lahore to hear a PTI candidate speak.

Men arrived from the unlit street, using the flashlights on their phones to climb three flights of concrete steps until they reached the roof. Perched on a railing was a green and red PTI flag.

We are going door to door to spread Imran Khan's message in these difficult times, candidate Wasim Qadir told the crowd. I know you all support us. He reminded voters that, with the party's cricket bat icon banned, he would be represented on the ballot paper by a wicket, while another candidate used a medallion symbol.

Mr. Qadir had planned to hold a public rally earlier in the day after receiving permission from authorities for the first time since beginning his campaign. But that morning, four unmarked vehicles arrived at his campaign headquarters, and security agents arrested one of his drivers and confiscated an audio system, according to his campaign manager. The message was not official but clear: no gatherings would be authorized.

The crackdown on PTI supporters has hit pockets of Pakistani society that were once safe from military harassment. Women were arrested en masse following violent protests against the army in May. Even Pakistan's elite, which traditionally had close ties to the military, was swept aside.

In Lahore, the sprawling metropolis and capital of Punjab province, the May arrest of the granddaughter of a former army chief sent shockwaves through the upper echelons of Pakistani society. The granddaughter, Khadijah Shah, a well-known PTI supporter, faces charges of terrorism, sedition and rioting.

Ms Shah, who has denied involvement in illegal activities, was released on bail last month after spending seven months in prison. Many believe the military was using it to send a warning to the rest of the country's elite that the days of it being beyond the military's reach are over.

The intimidation campaign has even entangled some who say they do not support the PTI. In October, an Islamabad-based podcaster, Imran Noshad Khan, was arrested and detained for three days after publishing a podcast critical of the military. He was charged with sedition.

This has a deterrent effect, Mr Khan said. The message, he added, is: don't provide a platform for people who criticize the establishment for its political role.

