Bad! RI shows symptoms of early deindustrialization in Jokowi era

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Institute for Economic and Community Research (LPEM) noted that the average share of manufacturing in GDP during the second term of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi reached its lowest level. This condition is reinforced by OECD data on manufacturing value added in production, which also shows a downward trend in Indonesia over the past two decades.

Since President Jokowi took office in 2014, the average value added of the manufacturing sector was around 39.12% until 2020, much lower than the average during the Megawati era (43.94%) and President SBY (41.64%).

The LPEM, in its projections report for the first quarter of 2024, stressed that this situation is a sign of premature deindustrialization. This situation means that Indonesia's economic growth is not optimal, that is to say it is stagnating around 5%. Deindustrialization is a situation in which industry can no longer act as the main driving force of a country's economy, or in other words, the contribution of this sector to the national gross domestic product (GDP) continues to decline. decrease.

“Throughout the era from President Megawati to President Jokowi, Indonesia's manufacturing sector has consistently declined and grown below the national GDP growth rate,” LPEM said.

Deputy for Economic Affairs of the Ministry of National Development Planning/Bappenas Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti said Indonesia had been exposed to a disease that was destroying the economic structure. This disease is known as Dutch disease.

“We are lulled by the so-called Dutch disease, so premature deindustrialization is occurring,” said Amalia at the launch of the Indonesian Economic Report 2023 organized by Bank Indonesia in Jakarta, Wednesday (31/1/2024 ).

The woman who is currently also acting director of the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) said that Dutch disease began to infect Indonesia after the period 2002. The source of the disease was that Indonesia was experiencing at that time period a sharp rise in raw material prices.

As a result, the manufacturing industry has not expanded, leading to a steady and drastic decline in the manufacturing sector's contribution to gross domestic product (GDP), from 32% in 2002 to just 18.3% in 2022.

“This means that we have not yet reached a developed country, but the contribution of our manufacturing sector to GDP has declined,” said Amalia, also known colloquially as Winny.

If this condition is not met, it will be increasingly difficult for Indonesia to escape the middle-income country trap.

Jokowi failed

University of Indonesia senior economist Faisal Basri once revealed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had failed to encourage industrialization in Indonesia.

Faisal pointed out that President Jokowi failed to build industrialization because he focused too much on physical development and made little effort to encourage bank funds to flow freely to industry.

In fact, the investment value in Indonesia is relatively high compared to other countries. Unfortunately, he found that the investment was not well managed.

Not to mention that the majority is intended for the construction sector in the form of buildings, offices, shopping centers, etc. which have no impact on the production side. On the other hand, investment in machinery and equipment represents only 10 to 11% of the total investment.

Faisal believes that this condition shows that investments in the country are not of high quality and do not have a massive impact on GDP.

“The use of investments in Indonesia is wasteful, not good quality,” he explained to CNBC Indonesia, quoted Monday (5/2/2024).

According to Faisal, the majority of gross fixed capital formation (GFS) is for buildings, be it offices, shopping malls, etc. “This building is, for example, a shopping center that sells more and more imported products,” he said.

Thus, investments in buildings intended to facilitate the entry of imported goods bring very little benefit to the economy. Meanwhile, what can produce big profits are investments in the form of machinery and equipment.

“It’s called industry, but look at how well it can produce various types of real goods at just 10-11%,” he continued.

Faisal believes that Jokowi's government does not encourage the acceleration of industrialization but only focuses on completing infrastructure projects. This explains the low level of industrial facilities and capital in Indonesia.

“Pak Jokowi is not asking for an acceleration of industrialization, but all the infrastructure projects will be completed before he resigns, they will become buildings again, right? The point is that they must be completed , that’s how it is,” Faisal criticized.

