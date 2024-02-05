Trump would reimpose tariffs on China if re-elected in November





Former US President Donald Trump said he would impose more tariffs – perhaps above 60% – on China if re-elected. In response to a Washington Post report that he was considering imposing 60 percent tariffs on all Chinese imports if elected, Trump said in a Fox News interview Sunday: “No, I would say that perhaps it will be more than that.” Trump is the favorite for the Republican nomination in this year's US presidential race. In 2018 and 2019, his administration imposed tariffs of up to 25% on hundreds of billions of Chinese products. In retaliation, China also imposed additional tariffs on certain American products. In the interview, Trump said he was not considering a new trade war. “Not a trade war. I've done a good job with China, with everything. China came in, they were going to destroy our steel industry, and I put in tariffs, high tariffs,” Trump said . “And they arrested him.” In 2018, the Trump administration imposed tariffs of 25% on steel imports – including those from China – and 10% on aluminum, citing national security risks and the need to protect domestic manufacturers from global overproduction of these metals. “I have steel people who, every time they see me, they start to cry, they hug me, they say ‘you saved our industry’, but now we give up,” Trump said in Sunday's interview. US President Joe Biden has kept tariffs on Chinese goods at 19.3% on average. The US Trade Representative is currently reviewing the tariffs. While trade remains a sticking point between the two countries, the Biden administration has also stepped up efforts to relocate U.S. supply chains out of China. Chinese exports to the United States fell 13.1% in 2023 from the previous year, marking their biggest decline in nearly three decades, according to Chinese customs data. China is also on track to lose its position as the top exporter to the United States for the first time in 17 years, according to U.S. data. From January to November 2023, total U.S. imports for consumption – those that have physically cleared customs – from China were $388 billion, trailing only Mexico and even Canada, according to the Commission American International Trade. According to a 2023 report from the commission, U.S. importers bore almost the entire cost of the Trump-era tariffs because import prices rose at the same rate as the tariffs. On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin declined to comment on the report on Trump's 60% tariff plan, saying “we do not comment on unverified information.” “I would like to emphasize that economic and trade relations between China and the United States are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature,” Wang said. “Maintaining healthy and steady growth in China-US economic and trade relations serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and our people and is conducive to global economic growth,” he said. Read the full history at SCMP

