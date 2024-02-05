“Keir Starmer and I will disagree, that’s perfectly healthy”

It's a political paradox: the main thing stopping Sadiq Khan from winning a third term as London mayor is that there seem to be so few obstacles in his way.

Susan Hall, her opponent, was chosen by the Conservatives after a messy and divisive internal battle, and there are no polls yet to suggest she has even a slim chance in May.

This terrifies Khan and his team. They insist that new poll identification rules and the abandonment of second-preference votes, combined with complacency, mean Hall is much closer to scoring a shock victory than people think.

The May election is too close to call, with the Conservative government introducing new voter ID laws and a new voting system. It will probably be the closest competition we have ever seen, he told the newspaper. I . I have no illusions, I could lose in May.

If that happens it will be because the Tories managed to repeat Boris Johnson's so-called donut which saw capitals vote in bluer outer boroughs while Ken Livingstone's central London red heart remained at home. him in 2008.

After eight years in the role, Khan, 53, knows he must work harder than ever to get Londoners to support him and a strong hint at a 2036 Olympics bid backed by a Keir Starmer government is an offer.

The idea of ​​being Mayor of London with a Labor government is so exciting. The last eight years have been difficult for various reasons, Brexit, terrorist attacks, the pandemic, austerity, but I had a Conservative government working against me.

Now, a Labor government is not going to give me everything I want, it's not going to give me a blank check by any means, but the idea that we're all trying to achieve the same thing is so exciting.

In 24 years there has only been one four-year term with a Labor mayor and a Labor prime minister. During this four-year term we secured funding for Crossrail, we built 8,000 social homes in one year and we had the Olympics.

Look at this space in terms of a Labor government and a Labor mayor doing exciting things. The price is that these are the greenest Olympics ever. Because it's all there, we wouldn't have to spend billions because most of it is there.

A new trial of off-peak Friday fares will begin next month to encourage people back into central London (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In December, the Khans team was reprimand by the Office for National Statistics for falsely claiming that knife crime was falling when it was injuries and not so-called knife crime that was falling.

The Mayor of London dismisses it as nothing more than a press release and insists that the statistics on the things Londoners care about most are moving in the right direction despite cuts to police funding.

Khan hastened the sacking of former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and says he will be disappointed if the force is not lifted from special measures by the end of the year.

London's mayors claim to have increased affordable housing has also come under scrutiny in recent times, but he insists current provisions are not only higher under him than under Johnson, accusing his predecessor of using a dubious definition.

He also fends off attacks from Tories over his refusal to use new anti-strike legislation to thwart disruption to the capital's transport system, insisting it is not fit for purpose. The evidence, he says, is that ministers themselves did not use so-called minimum service level laws to force employees back to work when they had the chance.

A new trial of off-peak Friday fares will begin next month, he says, to encourage people back into central London. He says nothing is off the table when asked if we could have off-peak Mondays to bring workers back to the office at the start of the week.

If Hall runs a 2024 donut, she will have to make the most of the lingering resentment felt by outlying residents over the expansion of the Ulez project, under which owners of older, more polluting cars must pay 12.50 per day to drive them.

Starmer distanced himself from Khan, suggesting the plan was not proportionate when he was accused of Labor losing the Uxbridge by-election in October.

Khan promises there will be no changes to this system, making more cars liable, for example, in a third term. He also promises not to expand the congestion charging zone or introduce per-kilometre road charging other than the Silvertown Tunnel.

He insists he and Starmer can agree to disagree on certain policies because they have a strong and friendly relationship.

I can understand Ulez's nervousness, he said. What Londoners want from the mayor is not someone who is the representative of their party on earth, but someone who defends London. There will be occasions when we disagree with Keir knowing this and that is perfectly healthy.

Let me be clear, Keir is one of my best friends, I have known Keir for 30 years. I will do everything I can, working night and day to ensure Keir is the next Prime Minister. There will be many more things we agree on than there are things we disagree on.

One of the largest, however, is Gaza. Khan was among the first to call for a ceasefire when Starmer echoed Rishi Sunak's unwavering support for the Israeli military operation following the Hamas atrocities on October 7.

Unsurprisingly, the Mayor of London directs his criticism towards the Prime Minister and tries to minimize differences with the leader of his party. I've spoken to Keir about this, he believes in a two-state solution, he thinks there needs to be proportionate force and you've now seen the change in language from the National Labor Party.

But Khan clearly fears that Starmer risks the kind of damage that the Iraq war did to the Labor vote after Tony Blair's support for George W. Bush.

I experienced the 2000s in relation to the feeling of powerlessness of people in this country. I'm not excusing it, but it led an entire generation to withdraw from politics. And I fear that people will see a political failure because of the lack of a ceasefire, he said.

This may be one of the reasons why Khan has shot those he fears to stay home during May's elections. Liberal values ​​are under threat this year as they have not been in decades. This year will be a year of decision, it is entirely possible that we could see Donald Trump in the White House, Suella Braverman in number 10 and Susan Hall in City Hall.