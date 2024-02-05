Turkey, Russia to discuss 'new mechanism' for shipping Ukrainian grain





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss a new mechanism for exporting Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea during Putin's upcoming visit to Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced. said in a television interview on February 4, as reported by Reuters. Russian media on January 29 announcement Putin plans to visit Turkey in February. The visit, scheduled for February 12, marks Putin's first trip to a NATO country since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Fidan told A Haber television that the leaders would discuss “new methods” of shipping Ukrainian grain products following the Moscow deal. withdrawal of the Black Sea Grains Initiative in July 2023. “The previous grain agreement worked within the framework of a certain mechanism, now it has been noted that there is a possibility of opting for a different mechanism, and now efforts are being made to realize this possibility,” he said. Fidan said. The United Nations and Turkey negotiated a grain deal in July 2022 to ease the global crisis. food crisis triggered by Russia's all-out war. Since Russia's unilateral exit, Ankara has held negotiations with Kyiv And Moscowdiscussing options for its restoration. Putin said Russia would not restore the deal unless Western countries withdraw certain sanctions. Russia's withdrawal from the agreement coincided with a wave of attacks targeting Ukraine's port and grain infrastructure. Fidan said in the interview that some ships to have been able to to transport Ukrainian grain to global food markets, even in the absence of a deal. “We want to clarify this de facto (situation) with the new mechanism,” he said. Putin's international visits have been reduced since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a ruling arrest warrant in March 2023 for his role in the expulsions of Ukrainian children. Turkey is not a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC, meaning it has no obligation to detain Putin. Is Ukraine’s New Black Sea Corridor Working? Experts say it has potential Disturbing reports earlier this week that Ukraine had suspended its temporary grain corridor in the Black Sea have sparked confusion and concern. kyiv-based consultancy Barva Invest reported on October 26 that Ukraine had temporarily suspended the use of its new Black Sea trade route due to potential risks.

