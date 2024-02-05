Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife sentenced to seven years in prison for illegal marriage





ISLAMABAD (February 3): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan were sentenced to seven years in prison and a fine on Saturday by a court that ruled their 2018 marriage broke the law, his left.

It is the third ruling against Khan this week and comes ahead of Thursday's national elections in which he is barred from running.

Khan, 71, was sentenced in recent days to 10 years in prison for disclosing state secrets and 14 years in prison with his wife for illegal sale of state gifts. His representatives said he would launch appeals in all three cases.

It was not immediately clear whether his different sentences would run concurrently.

Khan is in prison in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, while his wife will serve her sentence at their hilltop mansion near Islamabad. He already faces a 10-year ban from holding public office.

“After hours of rushed court hearings, without cross-examination of witnesses and due process, a travesty of the law,” Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said in a statement.

“With the way these trials are being conducted, there will be a huge question mark over the February 8 elections. This is a test for Pakistan's higher judiciary.”

The couple were each fined 500,000 rupees (US$1,800), ARY News reported.

Bushra was accused of failing to respect the Islamic waiting period, called “Iddat”, after divorcing her former husband and marrying Khan.

The Khans signed their prenup, or “nikkah”, in January 2018, in a secret ceremony seven months before the former cricket superstar first became prime minister.

There was controversy over whether they had married before the end of the period. After initial rejections of the marriage, PTI confirmed it weeks later.

The Khans have both denied any wrongdoing.

“I can say that I am witness to the Nikkah and it is categorically another fake case,” Khan's media adviser Zulfi Bukhari told Reuters. “From witnesses to evidence to procedure.”

Criminal complaint

Bushra's ex-husband, Khawar Maneka, to whom she was married for about 30 years, has filed a criminal complaint against the Khans, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Khan often called Bushra his spiritual leader. She is known for her devotion to Sufism, a mystical form of Islam.

Born Bushra Riaz Watto, she changed her name to Khan after her marriage. Her husband and followers commonly call her Bushra Bibi or Bushra Begum, titles which denote respect in Urdu.

It is unclear when or how Khan met Bushra, but his former assistant, Aun Chaudhry, said Khan was impressed by his spirituality.

Khan, who acquired a playboy image in the 1990s as his cricket career took off, said he was keenly interested in Sufism.

Khan's two previous marriages to Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of tycoon James Goldsmith; and television journalist Reham Nayyar Khan ended in divorce.

Khan has fought dozens of cases since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in 2022. He said his removal was backed by the powerful military he had fallen out with during his time in office.

He and his party said they were subjected to a military-backed crackdown, including the arrest of hundreds of supporters, party members and key aides.

The military, which has had influence over Pakistani politics for decades, denies the claims.

NAB, the anti-corruption agency that tried Khan, has repeatedly investigated, tried and imprisoned every prime minister in office since 2008, including Nawaz Sharif, whose party is considered the frontrunner in this week's elections next.

