Narendra Modi | PM Narendra Modi calls Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik 'Mitra', Congress ridicules Biju Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party amity





The Opposition Congress in Odisha on Saturday termed the ruling BJP and BJD as political partners, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as 'Mitra' (friend ). While inaugurating the IIM Sambalpur campus, Modi had addressed Patnaik as “Mukhyamantri, Mere Mitra Sriman Naveen Patnaik ji”. Reacting, Ajoy Kumar, in-charge of AICC Odisha, said the Prime Minister did not utter a single word on Patnaik and his close aide VK Pandian. “This proves that BJD and BJP are together, which is why we recently held their symbolic wedding. They are in a secret alliance and Pandian made the connection by talking to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJD is no longer a different party, it has now become the BJP,” Kumar asserted. Refuting the allegation, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said, “He (Prime Minister) indicated that some parties were opposing the development works. Now people can see what can be done for them, if the BJP forms a government in the state. While addressing the meeting, Patnaik, as usual, was very restrained towards Modi and called him 'Honourable Prime Minister-ji'. Patnaik thanked Modi for taking time out of his busy schedule to come to Odisha and attend the inauguration of the new campus of IIM Sambalpurs. “The honorable Prime Minister has set a new direction for India and we are on the right track to become an economic powerhouse,” Patnaik said, adding, “Our endeavor is to be the manufacturing hub of Eastern India. India and I am sure the Prime Minister will extend all necessary support to achieve this.” Patnaik also congratulated Modi saying, “Today we are hosting the first global conference on Odia language and are fortunate to have the Prime Minister, who is a lover of Indian languages, with us in Odisha.” Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/prime-minister-narendra-modi-calls-odisha-chief-minister-naveen-patnaik-mitra-congress-ridicules-biju-janata-dal-bharatiya-janata-party-friendship/cid/1998247 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

