Indonesian academics call for electoral integrity

February 5, 2024

JAKARTA – Academic communities across the country have called for fair and accountable general elections on February 14, amid growing concerns about democratic decline in Indonesia.

Members of Padjadjaran University (Unpad) in Bandung, West Java, made a public statement on Saturday calling on President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and political elites to “respect the law” and defend “the 'integrity and dignity' of the electoral process. .

They highlighted facts and events that they said demonstrated democratic decline under Jokowi's presidency ahead of the February elections, including the poor perception of corruption in the country, the declawing of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and the controversial decision of the Constitutional Court that allowed Jokowi's son to run for office. vice-president.

“We have seen political elites exploit the law to legitimize problematic political, social and economic policies,” said Professor Ganjar Kurnia, who heads the Unpads academic senate.

“Abusing power to serve the interests of oligarchic elites will only lead to the failure of our sustainable development, stagnant economic growth, worsening poverty and increasing wealth inequality,” he added.

The 2023 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), released last week by Berlin-based Transparency International, has Indonesia stagnating at 34 points for the second year in a row on a scale of 0 to 100, with 0 corresponding to a extreme corruption.

Activists blamed this on a 2019 amendment to the KPK law backed by the Jokowi administration that systematically dismantled the anti-graft agency.

The Constitutional Court's ruling late last year that paved the way for Jokowis' eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Rakato become a running mate of the presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto has increased concerns about the country's democracy and the integrity of the upcoming elections. The tribunal at the time was headed by the president's brother-in-law, Anwar Usman, who was later found guilty of ethics violations for using his position to influence the game-changing decision.

Jokowi, who is barred from running for a third term, insists he has the right to support a presidential candidate of his choice in his free time, provided he does not use government facilities to do this.

Widespread criticism

The Unpad statement was the latest in a series of academic statements demanding fair and accountable elections.

Dozens of professors from the University of Indonesia (UI) in Depok, West Java, held a press conference on Friday calling on politicians and state officials to “restore the country's broken democracy “.

“Our country has lost its way because of unethical and deceptive power struggles. We are concerned about the actions of the state apparatus and political elites who constantly break their oaths just to enrich themselves,” said Harkristuti Harkrisnowo, chair of the UI Faculty Council.

In an accompanying statement, UI professors condemned actions that stifled free speech, saying some of them were intimidated by unidentified individuals via text messages after revealing their plans to do a statement criticizing Jokowi.

UI also urged the government to ensure that all civil servants, government representatives and members of the public can vote freely in the upcoming polls, without any pressure to choose certain candidates.

Over the past few days, academic communities from at least 11 universities across the country, including Hasanuddin University (Unhas), Indonesian Islamic University (UII), and Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University (UIN Jakarta ), asked Jokowi to secure the elections. are fair, free and responsible.

Jokowi's own alma mater, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in Yogyakarta, published the so-called Bulaksumur petition on Wednesday accusing the president of deviating from democratic values ​​and urging his administration and other authorities to remedy the situation .

The petition asserts that Jokowi, as a graduate of UGM, should uphold the ideals of the institution by adopting Pancasila values ​​and strengthening democratic processes.

Responding to criticism, Jokowi said on Friday that everyone in the university community has the right to express their opinions.

Well, it's their democratic right. Everyone has the right to speak and express their opinions, the President said.

Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana said separately on Friday that criticism was necessary to improve democracy.