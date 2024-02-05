Politics
Political ambitions of autocracies: Russia and China
Authoritarian influence operations work best when democracies fail.
In a year of elections, democracy seems shaken. Economic stagnation, colossal debts, public unrest, daunting immigration problems, social fragmentation, cultural timidity and political impasse: an unconvincing offer.
Autocracies laugh. Their system, at least as they describe it, is not only effective. It lacks the historical, geographical and moral baggage that weighs on the West. No colonial empires. No exploitation based on an unjust global trading system. No hypocrisy on human rights. No messy political uncertainties. All it takes is a keen focus on economic development and political stability, treating other countries as sovereign and equal rather than lackeys in an outdated world order.
It’s easy to find flaws in these arguments. Russia and China have, to say the least, an imperial heritage. Autocracies are no stranger to political uncertainty. Example questions: Will mainland China attack Taiwan? Will North Korea bomb South Korea? Who will lead Russia after Putin? The Biden-Trump choice facing American voters seems transparent and manageable in comparison.
But debates do not replace strategy. The real problem is that we are in an era of geopolitical competition, where economic and military power are not the only instrument. Political ideas also matter. If the West is to win, its defenders must present their arguments with greater clarity and precision.
Aupcoming reportof the National Endowment from Democracy, a bipartisan American non-profit institution largely funded by Congress, suggests how to achieve this, by explicitly promoting democracy as an organizing principle of international relations, by promoting its successes, by highlighting its capacity to self-democracy. correction and investing in the information ecosystem that supports informed public debate.
Great ideas. But we need much more. The starting point should be an unflinching assessment of the mistakes made over the past three decades. It is humbling to remember that in 1991, authoritarian ideas were in precipitous retreat. Social capitalism was the only economic system that worked. Democracy, multi-party elections and the rule of law were unbeatable forever. Recalcitrant regimes such as the intractable ones in Pyongyang and Havana seemed comical anachronisms. The U.S.-led international order had defeated communism, toppled Saddam Hussein's regime in the first Gulf War, and appeared poised to rule the world for the foreseeable future.
So what went wrong? Pride. The West stumbled in the former Yugoslavia and rushed headlong into the global war on terror after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. It failed to understand the implications of mainland China's economic rise and the roots of revanchism in Russia. Economically, so-called political geniuses presided over a catastrophic crash in 2008, in which a heavily indebted financial system dumped its losses on the taxpayer while letting the perpetrators of the disaster keep their profits. Over the same period, we have allowed the Internet to develop as the central nervous system of modern civilization, systematically prioritizing convenience, adaptability, and low cost over safety and security. In short, arrogance, naivety, complacency and greed.
This type of self-examination is painful and disruptive, especially for the perpetrators of these errors. But it is a healthy, non-corrosive product, and it is the mark of free societies. Autocracies, on the other hand, find this difficult, if not impossible. Russia did not accept Stalinism; China's leaders are tiptoeing around the even graver crimes of the Mao era (by contrast, modern Taiwan is vigorously engaging in its own period of murderous repression).
Honesty about the past breeds clarity and vision. This would make Western critiques of the selfish crony capitalism practiced in (and exported by) mainland China, Iran and Russia much more powerful. Yes, we make terrible mistakes, but we admit them and learn from them. And you?
Edward Lucas is a non-resident senior fellow and senior advisor at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA).
Edge of Europe is CEPA's online journal covering critical foreign policy topics in Europe and North America. All opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or views of the institutions they represent or of the Center for European Policy Analysis.
At the edge of Europe
CEPA's online journal covering critical foreign policy topics in Europe and North America.
Learn more
