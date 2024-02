Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to vote of thanks in today's presidential address | News from India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday respond to the motion of thanks for the presidential address delivered on January 31, 2024 in Parliament. Ahead of its motion of thanks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House today. Speaker Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget session. On February 1, the Center presented the Union Budget for 2024-25. The government said the budget was presented with emphasis on economic policies that promote growth, facilitate inclusive development, improve productivity and create opportunities for various sections, while noting that it will give utmost focus on the eastern region, including the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal to make them engines of growth as part of the goal to make India a developed country by 2047 . Meanwhile, as per the list of business of the House for the day, Lok Sabha MPs Ravneet Singh and Ramshiromani Verma will lay on the table the minutes of the twelfth sitting of the Committee on Absences of Members of Parliament from sittings of the House. House held in December. 14, 2023. MPs PP Chaudhary and NK Premachandran will present the 28th report of the Committee on External Affairs (17th Lok Sabha) on the theme “Combating Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels”. BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 49th report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on 'Functioning of Directorate General of Training' under of the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship. . Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement (Hindi and English versions) of the estimated revenue and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2024-25. In Rajya Sabha, as the discussion on the motion of thanks following the President's speech is set to resume, MPs Ashok Kumar Mittal and Prakash Javadekar will place on the table a copy (in English and Hindi) of the twenty-eighth report of the Department. Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on “Combating Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels” in the House today. Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav will today introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024, in the Rajya Sabha, seeking to amend the Water Act. water (prevention and control of pollution), 1974. The final session before the Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April-May this year, will span eight sessions spread over a period of 10 days and may end on February 9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-to-reply-to-motion-of-thanks-on-presidential-address-today-2717769.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos