Turkey surprises change of central banker and makes investors optimistic

In the past, unexpected late-night changes at Turkey's central bank have fueled periods of financial stress. This time looks different, investors said, thanks in large part to the new governor's qualifications, including his work as an economist at the New York Federal Reserve, his reputation since joining the Monetary Policy Committee overhauled last year and with the blessing of market-friendly Finance Minister Mehmet. Simsek.

Replacing Erkan, whose credibility has been damaged by personal problems, with a former Fed economist will have a positive impact on the lira in the medium term,” said Evren Kirikoglu, founder of Orca Macro. I think more Rate hikes are now possible to maintain the credibility of the central bank, which is also positive in lira.”

Erkan, Turkey's first female governor, cited personal reasons and a smear campaign against her in local media to explain her decision late Friday to step down after just eight months in office. Hours later, MP Fatih Karahan was appointed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the new governor.

In his first public statement on Sunday, Karahan, who holds a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania and who also worked as an economist for Amazon.com, sought to reassure investors, saying that controlling inflation was the top priority and that the central bank remained firm. ready to act in the event of deterioration.

The combination of persistent inflation and the arrival of a new governor sets the stage for further interest rate hikes in 2024, a departure from recent signs from Erkan, who indicated last month the end of the tightening, according to Deutsche Bank AG.

Given our view of stronger inflationary pressure in the short term, combined with the appointment of the new governor, we believe it is possible to tighten by an additional 250 basis points, or even 500 basis points, at the start of the period. The latter is not yet taken into account,” strategists including Christian Wietoska said in a note.

As of Friday's close and before the news, turkey swap markets were anticipating virtually no change in interest rates through May. But sterling weakened nearly 0.6% against the dollar in tighter trading after the announcement.

In 2021, the dismissal of then-governor Naci Agbal, also late Friday night, triggered a 13% decline in the lira over the next two weeks, as well as a roughly 60% rise. of the cost of insuring the Turkish government's debt against potential default.

The market is unlikely to view this as a repeat of Agbal's ouster,” said Batuhan Ozsahin, investment director at Ata Portfoy in Istanbul. Market participants will focus on messages about the continuation of a restrictive monetary policy.”

Since Erkan and Simsek, both former Wall Street bankers, took their jobs last year, the lira has lost nearly 30% of its value against the dollar. The depreciation came after their decision to abandon a costly intervention policy that had turned Turkey's foreign exchange reserves deeply negative, deterred foreign investors and, ultimately, did little to support the currency.

Yet the cost of insuring Turkish sovereign debt against default through five-year credit default swaps fell below 300 basis points late last year, from more than 700 basis points in May. The extra yield investors demand for holding the country's bonds relative to U.S. Treasuries also fell by about the same amount, according to JPMorgan indexes.

At the same time, foreign investors increased their holdings in the local stock market by about $10 billion, to more than $32 billion. Foreign holdings of local currency bonds also increased, to a modest $2.8 billion, from near zero before Erkan and Simsek became policymakers. This is still a far cry from ten years ago, when non-residents held more than $70 billion.

Trade 2024

The reluctance of foreign investors to enter the local debt market is due to a series of one-off restrictions on swaps, currency hedges and other derivatives imposed by Erkan's predecessors and which Turkish authorities have struggled with to lift. In October, officials told Bloomberg they would consider easing those limits only once Turkey has a large interest rate buffer relative to the inflation rate.

That hasn't deterred Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co. from betting on a big turnaround for Turkish lira bonds this year, with Deutsche Bank saying they could be the emerging markets trade of 2024.

In a broader context, neither Erkan's resignation nor Karahan's appointment should be considered a major surprise, given recent events and the history of frequent central bank changes in Turkey,” Emre Akcakmak said. , senior consultant at East Capital in Dubai. Simsek is the one responsible for Turkey's economic management, and policies are expected to remain consistent regardless of personnel changes, even when it comes to the central bank governor .

From there, the focus will be on what Karahan does and says, as well as whether the political shift initiated last year retains Erdogan's support.

Erdogan remains the ultimate decision-maker,” said Wolfango Piccoli, co-director of Teneo Intelligence. As long as the president remains supportive of the gradual shift toward orthodoxy that he endorsed after the 2023 elections, the identity of the governor remains unclear. has almost no importance.”

Published: Feb 05, 2024, 03:14 AM IST

