Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Focus on poverty, tourism and pilgrimage part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's growth plan in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Guwahati on Sunday, highlighted his government's focus on vikas (development and Virasat (heritage) for the benefit of even the poorest while inaugurating and laying the foundation of over Rs 11,600 crore development projects in Assam at a packed gathering in Guwahati.

Addressing a large and enthusiastic crowd on a pleasant Sunday at the Khanapara ground, Modi said in his 32-minute speech that the projects he had inaugurated or laid the foundation for would not only strengthen the road connectivity of Assam with other northeastern states and neighboring South East Asia.

The projects will also provide a boost to tourism, sports and healthcare, leading to job creation in these sectors.

Modi, who laid the foundation of the Maa Kamakhya Divya Lok Pariyojana, said the ease of access and comfort of devotees/pilgrims and their footfall will increase once the project is completed.

Assam will become the tourist gateway to the North East with an increase in footfall of devotees coming for darshan of Maa Kamakhyas.

By dwelling on vikas And Virasat To ensure that even the poorest benefit from the development initiatives launched over the last decade, Modi said previous governments failed to understand the importance of pilgrimage sites and temples in Bharats.

Modi took office as Prime Minister in May 2014.

While highlighting the importance of pilgrimage sites and temples, Modi said these places symbolize an indelible mark of our civilization over thousands of years, demonstrating how Bharat has withstood every crisis it has faced. . We have seen how civilizations once considered prosperous are now in ruins.

Post-independence governments… failed to understand the importance of Bharat's holy places, but its government has rectified the situation over the last ten years with policies focusing on both vikas (development and Virasat (heritage).

Modi's speech did not mention the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in April-May, but the rally effectively launched the ruling BJP's campaign for elections in the state with 14 Lok Sabha seats.

His stress on vikas And Virasat is seen as a counter to the opposition, particularly the Congress's accusation against the Modi-led government of favoring the rich through policies, tax exemptions and privatization of state-owned enterprises.

Modi highlighted the importance of connecting the state's historical and spiritual places with modern facilities, a move aimed at preserving these sites and accelerating development. Modi said: Whether it is a rickshaw puller, a taxi driver, a hotel owner or a street vendor, the livelihoods of even the poorest, are improved with the arrival of pilgrims and faithful.

Crediting the dual-engine government of the Center and the state for the record tourist footfall in the last ten years in the North East and a four-fold increase in development spending in the region, Modi said the length of railway lines laid had been increased by more than 1,900 km. , the railway budget has increased by almost 400 percent and 6,000 km of new national highways have been built in the last 10 years, compared to 10,000 km until 2014.

Addressing the youth of Assam and the North East, Modi said they dream of witnessing development similar to that of East Asia.

I want to tell the youth of Assam and North East that your dream is Modi's promise. I will spare no effort to make your dream come true. This is the Modis guarantee.

Modis guarantee means guarantee of achievement, the Prime Minister said while mentioning guarantee of basic facilities to the poor, women, youth and farmers.