



I won't take back what I said…that the Australian government is appalled by this decision. The move is a diplomatic blow to the Albanian government as it made Dr Yang's fate the subject of all ministerial and leadership-level discussions when Mr Albanese undertook a historic visit to China last year . Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the Australian government was dismayed by the outcome. Alex Ellinghausen Extreme end of worst expectations Dr Yang, who previously worked for China's Ministry of State Security, was arrested at Guangzhou airport in January 2019 after arriving from New York. He lived in the United States where he was a visiting scholar at Columbia University in New York. He became an Australian citizen in 2002. Dr. Yang was charged with espionage and tried in a closed hearing in May 2021, but no verdict was reached. Australian consular officials were denied access to the trial. In a brief statement, an intermediary said Dr. Yang's family was shocked and devastated by the news, which comes at the extreme end of expectations. The family asked for time to process the decision and stood by the contents of a letter sent to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the eve of his historic trip to Beijing last year, during which he addressed the plight of Dr. Yang with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and President Xi Jinping. . Dr. Yang's sons published an open letter to the Prime Minister, imploring him to secure their father's release, fearing that he would soon die due to his poor health. Senator Wong said Dr Yang was sentenced to death which after two years could be commuted to life in prison. She was reluctant to push too hard since there was an appeal mechanism and the Chinese legal system had to be respected. Dr. Yang was charged with national security offenses. This is the basis on which the Chinese legal system has approached this issue. We are unable to comment on the details of Dr. Yang's case. I would like to note that Australian officials were unable to attend Dr Yang's trial in 2021. Senator Wong said it was important to highlight two points. First, it is up to the Australian government to express its views on the verdict and sentence, she said. And the second is to express our empathy and solidarity with Dr. Yang's family. She said Australia would not recall its ambassador to China and suggested Australia would still welcome a possible visit by Mr Li this year. We will continue to engage with China and part of that engagement is what I expressed today, our response to this particular defender.

