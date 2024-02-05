Following the fifth presidential candidates' debate, GMNI Bali said Jokowi had brought democracy back to zero

DPO of the Indonesian National Student Movement (GMNI) Bali and a number of students from various campuses organized a joint visit (nobar) to the fifth presidential candidates' debate at Lumintang City Park, Denpasar. GMNI Bali said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had brought democracy back to zero.

“President Joko Widodo, who we initially thought was populist and populist, has actually brought our democracy back to zero during this period,” DPD deputy head of politics, agitation and propaganda GMNI said on Sunday Bali, Made Gerry Gunawan, at Lumintang Municipal Park, Denpasar. (01/04/2024).

Gerry said the discussion before the event discussed and expressed the students' views regarding various irregularities that occurred under Jokowi's government during his second term. One of the topics discussed was the controversy when the Constitutional Court (MK) decided on the age limit for candidates in the 2024 presidential election.

Gerry criticized the Constitutional Court's decision which could allow Gibran Rakabuming Raka to become the number 2 vice-presidential candidate. He also hopes that presidential candidates will be able to present their arguments according to the predetermined debate theme.

“Later we will examine it. Is it true that the candidates will bring (realize) their vision and their mission? Regarding well-being (which is the theme of the debate), it is very fundamental. We aspire to prosperity, but our leaders start with violations of the Constitution,” Gerry said.

Previously, the state of democracy under Jokowi's administration had also faced criticism from a number of professors at various universities across the country. One of the criticisms was made by the academic community of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) through the Bulaksumur petition.

Presidential personnel coordinator Ari Dwipayana said the palace respected the criticism. According to him, the criticism is aimed at improving the quality of democracy in Indonesia.

“Especially in a political year, before the general election, battles of opinion are inevitable. Recently, there appear to have been deliberate efforts to orchestrate certain political narratives to serve electoral interests. Such partisan political strategies are also legitimate in space. of political protest”, said Ari. Dwipayana, Friday (2/2/2024), quoted from Détik News.

“However, it is good that political contestation, including battles of opinion, is part of a culture of substantial dialogue and healthy debate,” he explained.

Student Expectations for the Presidential Candidate Debate

Monitoring detikBali, dozens of students from different campuses started attending the debate from 7:00 p.m. WITA. The event opened with the singing of the song Indonesia Raya and a discussion on Indonesia's democratic journey.

The students who participated expressed concern about the condition of democracy and government neutrality during the contested 2024 presidential election. They also spoke out in criticizing the presentation of the vision and mission by the presidential candidates on the sidelines of the debate.

“Our country is based on law. Then, regarding the neutrality (of the government), I see if this phenomenon is possible because the House of Representatives is not careful to legislate so that politicians and the government can play with electoral laws,” said Mr. Wayan Satria Pratama Bayu Negara. , a student at the Faculty of Law, Warmadewa University.

Apart from criticism, Satria hopes that the presidential candidates will clearly and directly explain all their arguments according to the predetermined theme. He admitted he didn't want to see the candidates making fun of each other rather than focusing on the debate's theme.

“I hope the presidential candidates can convey their ideas in more detail so that citizens, as voters, can choose how they (the candidates) will lead this nation,” he said.

Aliandra Novakov, a student at the Faculty of Law of Udayana University (Unud), also hopes that the candidates will be able to present their arguments directly and clearly in accordance with the theme of the debate. According to him, the debate on presidential candidates this time is a determination of the public to obtain references for the potential leaders who will be elected on February 14.

“We can find a solution to the problems of this country. We also hope that they (the presidential candidates) can concentrate (on the debate theme) rather than having to do their best. I personally hope that the candidates will actually improve the well-being of society and culture. Don't do anything “more oppressive against minorities,” Aliandra said.

For information, the fifth presidential debate, in which Anies Baswedan, Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto participated, will be the last before the vote on February 14, 2024. The debate covers the themes of social protection, culture, education and information technology. , health, employment, human resources and inclusion.

