Politics
Following the fifth presidential candidates' debate, GMNI Bali said Jokowi had brought democracy back to zero
Denpasar –
DPO of the Indonesian National Student Movement (GMNI) Bali and a number of students from various campuses organized a joint visit (nobar) to the fifth presidential candidates' debate at Lumintang City Park, Denpasar. GMNI Bali said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had brought democracy back to zero.
“President Joko Widodo, who we initially thought was populist and populist, has actually brought our democracy back to zero during this period,” DPD deputy head of politics, agitation and propaganda GMNI said on Sunday Bali, Made Gerry Gunawan, at Lumintang Municipal Park, Denpasar. (01/04/2024).
Gerry said the discussion before the event discussed and expressed the students' views regarding various irregularities that occurred under Jokowi's government during his second term. One of the topics discussed was the controversy when the Constitutional Court (MK) decided on the age limit for candidates in the 2024 presidential election.
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
Gerry criticized the Constitutional Court's decision which could allow Gibran Rakabuming Raka to become the number 2 vice-presidential candidate. He also hopes that presidential candidates will be able to present their arguments according to the predetermined debate theme.
“Later we will examine it. Is it true that the candidates will bring (realize) their vision and their mission? Regarding well-being (which is the theme of the debate), it is very fundamental. We aspire to prosperity, but our leaders start with violations of the Constitution,” Gerry said.
Previously, the state of democracy under Jokowi's administration had also faced criticism from a number of professors at various universities across the country. One of the criticisms was made by the academic community of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) through the Bulaksumur petition.
Presidential personnel coordinator Ari Dwipayana said the palace respected the criticism. According to him, the criticism is aimed at improving the quality of democracy in Indonesia.
“Especially in a political year, before the general election, battles of opinion are inevitable. Recently, there appear to have been deliberate efforts to orchestrate certain political narratives to serve electoral interests. Such partisan political strategies are also legitimate in space. of political protest”, said Ari. Dwipayana, Friday (2/2/2024), quoted from Détik News.
“However, it is good that political contestation, including battles of opinion, is part of a culture of substantial dialogue and healthy debate,” he explained.
Student Expectations for the Presidential Candidate Debate
Monitoring detikBali, dozens of students from different campuses started attending the debate from 7:00 p.m. WITA. The event opened with the singing of the song Indonesia Raya and a discussion on Indonesia's democratic journey.
The students who participated expressed concern about the condition of democracy and government neutrality during the contested 2024 presidential election. They also spoke out in criticizing the presentation of the vision and mission by the presidential candidates on the sidelines of the debate.
“Our country is based on law. Then, regarding the neutrality (of the government), I see if this phenomenon is possible because the House of Representatives is not careful to legislate so that politicians and the government can play with electoral laws,” said Mr. Wayan Satria Pratama Bayu Negara. , a student at the Faculty of Law, Warmadewa University.
Apart from criticism, Satria hopes that the presidential candidates will clearly and directly explain all their arguments according to the predetermined theme. He admitted he didn't want to see the candidates making fun of each other rather than focusing on the debate's theme.
“I hope the presidential candidates can convey their ideas in more detail so that citizens, as voters, can choose how they (the candidates) will lead this nation,” he said.
Aliandra Novakov, a student at the Faculty of Law of Udayana University (Unud), also hopes that the candidates will be able to present their arguments directly and clearly in accordance with the theme of the debate. According to him, the debate on presidential candidates this time is a determination of the public to obtain references for the potential leaders who will be elected on February 14.
“We can find a solution to the problems of this country. We also hope that they (the presidential candidates) can concentrate (on the debate theme) rather than having to do their best. I personally hope that the candidates will actually improve the well-being of society and culture. Don't do anything “more oppressive against minorities,” Aliandra said.
For information, the fifth presidential debate, in which Anies Baswedan, Ganjar Pranowo and Prabowo Subianto participated, will be the last before the vote on February 14, 2024. The debate covers the themes of social protection, culture, education and information technology. , health, employment, human resources and inclusion.
Watch the video “Moments GMNI student activist was hacked by man on motorbike in Sukabumi“
[Gambas:Video 20detik]
(hsa/iws)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.detik.com/bali/berita/d-7177032/nobar-debat-capres-kelima-gmni-bali-sebut-jokowi-bawa-demokrasi-ke-titik-nol
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What should be Toronto Public Health's priorities? Now is your chance to give your opinion
- Gap Inc. hires American fashion designer Zac Posen as creative director WSOC TV
- King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace has confirmed
- Experts lament the serious deterioration in the health of children under five in the UK | children
- investors mull interest rate outlook
- London police apologize for delay in World Juniors sexual assault case
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls from all-time high as rate cuts seem further away | national news
- Snapchat lays off 10% of its global workforce
- The 2023 earthquake in Türkiye and Syria: a report on Oxfam's response to the disaster
- Turkey mourns tens of thousands of deaths, surrounded by ruins from last year's earthquake
- Kandi Burruss' 2024 Grammy Awards Dress Details and Photos
- Google invests in sports virtual reality startup StatusPro