LIVE Updates from Parliament Budget Session 2024: PM Modi to respond to 'motion of thanks' in Lok Sabha today
Parliament Budget Session 2024 LIVE Updates: During the Budget Session of Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to be present at the House on Monday while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do so. response to the motion of thanks on the presidential speech delivered on January 31, 2024.
Earlier on February 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the top minister to discuss the government's strategy in Parliament.
The government on Thursday presented the Union Budget for 2024-25.
Check out all LIVE updates on the Budget Session of Parliament here:
Parliament Budget Session 2024 LIVE: PM Modi may respond to motion of thanks at 5 pm today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the motion of thanks to the President's speech in Lok Sabha on Monday around 5 p.m., according to news agency ANI.
Parliament Budget Session 2024 LIVE: Copies of JK Estimated Revenue and Expenditure Statements arrive at Parliament
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to table statements in the Lok Sabha today on the estimated revenue and expenditure (2024-25) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and a declaration under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act 2006.
Copies of the declarations have arrived in Parliament.
Parliament Budget Session 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah arrives at Parliament.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Parliament House.
Parliament Budget Session 2024 LIVE: Panel to submit report on countering global terrorism in RS today
A report on 'Combating Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels', prepared by a parliamentary committee, is expected to be submitted to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, when the House meets for the day.
Rajya Sabha MPs Ashok Kumar Mittal and Prakash Javadekar will place on the table a copy (in English and Hindi) of the twenty-eighth report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on “fight against global threats » Terrorism at regional and international levels.
Parliament Budget Session 2024 LIVE: Congress MP gives notice of adjournment motion, demanding appointment of 1.5 lakh youth in armed forces
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives notice of adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding immediate appointment of 1.5 lakh selected youth for Army, Air Force and Navy between 2019 and 2022 and for the restoration of the old recruitment system.
Parliament Budget Session 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to continue patting himself on the back during vote of thanks, says Jairam Ramesh
Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will rely on the vote of thanks in Monday's presidential address, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “In a vote of thanks, the leader The opposition speaks first, then the Prime Minister responds. “It will be an election speech and I don't expect anything from the Prime Minister. They will defame the Congress and say nothing about Manipur, China and rising unemployment… He will continue to boast…”.
LIVE Updates from Parliament Budget Session 2024: Manish Tewari gives notice of adjournment motion to discuss India-China border situation
Congress MP Manish Tewari has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the India-China border situation.
“Since 2019, there have been constant border clashes between India and China. The government has obstructed all attempts made by the opposition to have a discussion on this urgent issue. Given that this budget session is “The last session of the 17th Lok Sabha before the general elections, I request that this meeting be adjourned to discuss the border situation between India and China”.
LIVE updates from the 2024 budget session of Parliament: List of business in the House for the day
- Lok Sabha MPs Ravneet Singh and Ramshiromani Verma will place on the table the minutes of the twelfth meeting of the Members' Absence Committee of the House sittings held on December 14, 2023.
- MPs PP Chaudhary and NK Premachandran will present the 28th report of the Committee on External Affairs (17th Lok Sabha) on the theme “Combating Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels”.
- BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 49th report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on 'Functioning of Directorate General of Training' under of the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship. .
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement (Hindi and English versions) of the estimated revenue and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2024-25.
- In Rajya Sabha, as the discussion on the motion of thanks following the President's speech is set to resume, MPs Ashok Kumar Mittal and Prakash Javadekar will place on the table a copy (in English and Hindi) of the twenty-eighth report of the Department. Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on “Combating Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels” in the House today.
- Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav will today introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024, in the Rajya Sabha, seeking to amend the Water Act. water (prevention and control of pollution), 1974.
LIVE Updates from Parliament Budget Session 2024: PM Modi to respond to 'motion of thanks' in Lok Sabha today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the motion of thanks to the President's speech in Lok Sabha on Monday.
Speaker Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget session.
2024 Budget Session LIVE: MPs to report today on combating global terrorism at regional and international levels
Rajya Sabha MPs Ashok Kumar Mittal and Prakash Javadekar are to lay on the table a copy (in English and Hindi) of the twenty-eighth report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on combating global terrorism. at the regional and international levels in the House today.
Budget Session 2024 LIVE Updates: Bhupendra Yadav to introduce Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill today
Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav is expected to introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024, in the Rajya Sabha today, seeking to amend the Water Act. Water (Pollution Prevention and Control), 1974.
Budget Session 2024 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman to file returns on J&K's estimated revenue and expenditure
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to table statements in the Rajya Sabha today on the estimated revenue and expenditure (2024-25) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and a declaration under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act 2006.
Budget Session LIVE: BJP whips all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today
The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House tomorrow as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the motion of thanks on the presidential address delivered on January 31, 2024 in Parliament.
|
