A year after the earthquake in Turkey, Erdogan stirs up controversy





As Turkey prepares to commemorate the first anniversary of the earthquake of February 6, 2023 which killed more than 53,500 people in the south-east of the country, a controversy is growing around comments made this weekend by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

With our Istanbul correspondent, Anne Andlauer Visiting Hatay on Saturday, the city most affected by the earthquake of February 2023Recep Tayyip Erdogan handed over the keys to 7,000 new homes for victims of the disaster. But he also took the opportunity to campaign for the local elections on March 31, suggesting that the city would have received more aid if it had not been run by the opposition. I have to tell you a truth: if the central government and a local government do not work together, then nothing can reach this city. Did Hatay receive anything? Hatay is left alone said the president. on the eve of the commemorations of the devastating earthquake, and less than two months before the municipal elections, words that do not pass muster among some Turks. Especially since Recep Tayyip Erdoğan uttered them just after calling on the inhabitants of Hatay, the most damaged province, to vote for the candidate of his party and not for the outgoing mayor, an elected official from the opposition. zgr zel, leader of the CHP, the main opposition party at the head of Hatay town hall, accused the head of state of threatening voters. He is using political blackmail to demand votes! Hatay readers, from all political stripes, will give him the best answers on March 31, he promises. Can we play politics with the earthquake? Can we threaten earthquake survivors? Blackmail them? Can we have such little moral conscience? No, this man has no heart! He has a stone in place of his heart! The CHP itself is criticized for having chosen to present its outgoing mayor, Ltf Savas, in the Hatay elections, without taking into account his possible role in the scale of the disaster.

