Beijing plays tough by sentencing an Australian citizen





Although the details of Yang's espionage charges have never been clarified, lawyers say Beijing is sending a clear message to Canberra that while it is willing to repair relations, it will be on its own terms. Australia won't get everything it wants. Xi has been playing nice with Australia since China's economy deteriorated last year, and he decided he needed to rally the United States and its allies to protect Beijing's economic interests. After Beijing released Cheng, who has since been reunited with his family in Melbourne, and lifted most of its tariffs on Australian exports, Yang's case was the last major piece of the puzzle in China-Australia relations. This positive momentum gave Yang's supporters false hope that he, too, might be released after five years in detention, where they say he was subjected to horrific conditions that took a toll on his health. The family is visibly shocked and devastated by this news, the family said Monday through a spokesperson. His case was always going to be more complicated than Cheng's, and his large number of supporters in China meant he was seen as a threat to Xi's government. But his supporters and family say they never saw Monday's sentence coming. Yang, who previously worked for China's Ministry of State Security, was a prominent blogger who wrote about Chinese politics and was the author of a series of spy novels. The decision is a slap in the face for Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who raised their case at the highest levels of the Chinese government. Wong called the outcome appalling. It will also be the first big test for Australia's new ambassador to China, Scott Dewar. Yang's conviction can be appealed, but the success rate in China's opaque legal system is low. This decision will not, however, result in another complete breakdown in relations between Australia and China. It is in the interests of Australia and China to move forward in rebuilding diplomatic and economic relations damaged over the past five years. However, Yang's case serves as a reminder of the fragility of a relationship in which Beijing continues to take the lead and its willingness to take the most extreme measures to punish its critics, regardless of their nationality.

