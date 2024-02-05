New Atlanticist Who will lead Indonesia after Jokowi? The world's third-largest democracy is about to decide. By

Parker Novak

In 2024, elections will take place everywhere at the same time. Dozens of countries, stretching from Mexico At Solomon Islandsorganize crucial competitions, notably between the three largest democracies in the world, IndiaIndonesia and UNITED STATES. Between rising authoritarianismgrowing institutional mistrustand the rapid spread of artificial intelligencethese elections should constitute a cumulative stress test for democracy around the world.

Already the fourth largest country by populationIndonesia is projected to become the world's sixth-largest economy by 2027 and an increasingly important geopolitical player commensurate with its size and wealth. Thus, the results of the presidential and legislative elections of February 14 have considerable implications for the future not only of the country which hosts the largest Muslim gathering in the world. populationbut also from Southeast Asia and the world.

The electorate: millennials and generation Z on the rise

With over two hundred million eligible voters, Indonesia's massive electorate appropriately reflects its sprawling geography, which stretches 3,200 miles from its easternmost points to its westernmost points. This makes election administration a logistically complex affair, with ballots cast at more than eight hundred thousand polling stations across the country six thousand inhabited islands.

The most recent national elections took place in 2019, when 80 percentage of eligible voters turned out re-elect outgoing President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi. In the five years since, millions of young people have reached voting age, joining a group already young electorate, in which 50 percent of eligible voters are classified as millennials Or Generation Z.

The issues: politics matters, but personalities drive policy

With more than 1.7 million people enter the working population each year, economic development and job creation unsurprisingly top voters' list of political priorities, two priorities that Jokowi chose. laser– focused on his two mandates. Foreign policy issues are also on voters' radars, as evidenced by the January 7 presidential election. debate which is dedicated to them. Among other topics, the candidates debated Indonesia place in the world, geopoliticsand the Israeli-Palestinian conflict conflict.

That said, voter behavior is ultimately determined by personalities, not policies. In December investigation of Lembaga Survei Indonesia, respondents were asked to indicate their reasons for supporting a presidential candidate. Their responses mostly reflected interpersonal dynamics, such as experience, leadership ability and trustworthiness, while political issues were barely considered.

On the ballot: the presidency and more than 20,000 other elected positions

Naturally, the presidential race receives the lion's share of attention from voters and the media. According to the Indonesian constitution, the president is limited to two terms. Thus, Jokowi cannot run for office, and three prominent figures are vying for his succession: Prabowo Subianto, Ganjar PranowoAnd Anies Baswedan. Each is paired with a vice-presidential running mate: Prabowo with Gibran Rakabuming RakaReward with Mahfud MDand Anies with Muhaimin Iskandar.

At the same time, voters casting ballot papers for all 580 members of the House of Representatives (DPR), the lower house of the national legislature; 2,372 members of provincial legislatures (DPRD); 17,510 members of the regency and city DPRDs; and the 152 members of the Regional Representative Council, the upper house of the national legislature. All legislative candidates are running under the banner of one of the twenty-four political parties contesting elections, eighteen of which have national scope.

The electoral process: complex, free and fair

Counting ballots, especially those from remote islands, can take days. The official results are program will be released more than a month after the elections, on March 20. On election day, quick accounts And exit polls will provide useful, but not necessarily perfect, barometers. The 2019 election was the first in which the presidential and legislative votes were held on the same day, and the administrative burden it placed on election workers contributed to hundreds dying Since exhaustiona tragic outcome that the administrators are while searching to avoid repeating.

Indonesia's elections are widely seen as free and fair. Historically, candidates and parties have ultimately accepted the results, although sometimes after tense tensions that can turn violent. After losing the 2014 And 2019 elections, Prabowo challenged the results in court, and the aftermath of the 2019 elections saw riots in Jakarta during which several people were kill.

Prabowo, the front-runner, is currently defense minister. He is supported by a coalition of eight national parties, led by Gerindra, of which he is general president. After facing Jokowi in 2014 and 2019, this is his third campaign for the top job. This time, Prabowo is considered tacitly supported by Jokowi and is management his de facto candidacy continuation of the current presidency.

Retired lieutenant general, Prabowo symbolizes the recurrence of figures from the Suharto era and aligned with the army. He displays fierce nationalism, a powerful factor in Indonesian politics and faces credible accusations of human rights violations during his military career. To inoculate himself against this, he worked at change its image, particularly among young voters. As two correspondents in Southeast Asia recently stated Put thehe comes across as a cute grandfather with goofy dance moves and a softer side.

Ganjar, who served as governor of Central Java until last September, is backed by a coalition of four national parties led by Indonesia's largest party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP). Elected governor in 2013, he built a national reputation and became a Jokowi-style politician. A few expected the president to support Ganjar, but this did not happen, partly because of an apparent breakdown in Jokowi's relationship with PDIP President Megawati Sukarnoputri.

A former two-term member of the DPR, Ganjar sought to project a each man image and highlight its humble beginnings. He is charismatic and knows how play to the cameras; qualities that some of his critics argue mask a lack of political depth. His focus on the base events and spontaneous public appearances imitate the famous Jokowis blusukansor unscheduled visits, although in a way that, according to the PDIP Secretary General, is blusukan more.

Anies, who served as governor of Jakarta until 2022, is supported by a coalition of four small national parties. Elected governor in 2017, he has leveraged his country's most senior governorship to build a national profile that he hopes to use as a launching pad to the presidency, just as Jokowi did in 2014. Anies sought has position as the candidate of choice for voters wanting change.

A former university rector who served as Minister of Education and Culture in Jokowi's first cabinet, Anies plans a studious, political image. While it is controversial attracted support radical Islamists during his first campaign for governor, just as Prabowo did in 2014 And 2019Anies sought to moderate his image, call to young voters, And playing on his image as an intellectual and Islamic scholar.

Countryside: Will there be runoff?

With the election just days away, a lot can and will happen. On policy, there is not much light between the candidates, who sought to differentiate themselves further on the basis of their image and personality. But there are certainly some differences. According to recent data pollsPrabowo holds a considerable lead, but is far from winning the absolute majority required to avoid a runoff, while Anies and Ganjar are locked in a tight competition for second place.

In the event of a second round, Prabowo will start as favorite and will be able to benefit from institutional support. It will however be competitive if Anies and Ganjar unite behind whichever of the two advances to confront Prabowo. As the old saying goes, a week is a long time in politics, and the time between now and the second round of elections would be an eternity. The intrigues and twists and turns that characterize Indonesian politics will surely result in fascinating elections.

Parker Novak is a non-resident fellow with the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub and Indo-Pacific Security Initiative, where he specializes in Southeast Asia, Pacific Islands, Indo-Pacific geopolitics and American foreign policy. He previously served as Country Director for Indonesia and Timor-Leste for an international non-governmental organization.

Image: Three presidential candidates, Anies Baswedan (right), Prabowo Subianto (center) and Ganjar Pranowo (left), pose for photos after the first presidential candidates' debate at the General Election Commission office ( (Photo by Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto)