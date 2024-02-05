Donald Trump's views on Xi Jinping and potential trade tariffs | World News





NEW DELHI: former American president Donald Trump reiterated his praise to the Chinese president Xi Jinping while also signaling a potential intensification of economic pressures on China by proposing an increase in tariffs on Chinese imports beyond 60 percent if he returns to power.

Responding to questions during a Fox News interview about the escalating trade conflict with China and the possibility of a 60 percent tariff hike, Trump answered “no,” but expressed his willingness to even consider higher rates than the figure of 60% recently suggested by the Washington Post. Despite his admiration for Xi, which he described by saying: “I really like President Xi, he's been a very good friend of mine during my time in office,” Trump has emphasized his willingness to take a tougher economic stance against to China.

Trump admitted that his relationship with Xi was positive, but he doubted Xi's support for his eventual return to the presidency, saying: “I got along with him very well, I'm not sure he liked what I did. »

Trump's tendency to speak favorably of authoritarian leaders, including Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, is part of a broader pattern in which he uses those relationships to criticize now-President Joe Biden, saying foreign leaders have more of respect for the United States during his term. “They respected our country three years ago. Now they consider our country a joke,” Trump noted.

However, Trump's rhetoric does not always reflect his policies. Despite his discussions about his relationship with Xi, he has pledged to take a tougher approach towards China if re-elected, criticizing Biden for his perceived weakness in this area. Trump launched a trade war with China in 2018 by imposing 25% tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods, a move that led to reciprocal tariffs from China. Trump's campaign platform outlines plans to strip China of “most favored nation” trade status and promote reciprocal trade measures.

In terms of international security, Trump refrained from explicitly stating whether he would defend Taiwan against a possible Chinese attack, citing the importance of maintaining leverage in negotiations with China. “I won't tell you now because that would really jeopardize my ability to negotiate with China. So I don't talk about those things. It's very difficult to say. I would or wouldn't. They'll know what I do and they know where I stand. And we won't have a problem,” he explained.

Additionally, Trump has expressed suspicions, without providing evidence, that the Chinese Communist Party may be behind the increase in Chinese migrants and illegal immigration at the U.S. southern border. He also expressed concerns about possible Chinese interference in the US elections, despite Xi's assurances to Biden that China would not interfere in the 2024 elections, a claim at odds with community reports. U.S. intelligence on China's increased efforts to influence U.S. policy during the 2022 election. midterms.

Trump drops two names for vice president

During this interview, Trump discussed his primary considerations for choosing a vice presidential nominee, emphasizing the overriding need for a vice presidential nominee who can effectively assume the presidency if necessary. “You have to know who will be a good president. You have to always think that,” Trump said. Trump acknowledged he had “a lot of good people” in mind for the role. He called Sen. Tim Scott a “real tiger” and praised South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for her decision not to challenge him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/world/us/donald-trumps-views-on-xi-jinping-and-potential-trade-tariffs/articleshow/107414817.cms

