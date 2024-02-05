Erdogan dominates 'culture of fear' a year after deadly earthquakes in Turkey

A year after two catastrophic earthquakes struck southern Turkey and Syria, killing more than 50,000 people and leaving behind widespread destruction, basic needs remain unmet, while societal distrust permeates the region.

Despite this, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains popular because of the culture of fear he and his ruling party have created, says a resident of Adiyaman, one of the worst-hit provinces.

The reason people are voting for Erdogan is because they were lied to and afraid of what would happen to them if the government changed, says Zeynep (whose name has been changed). I .

In the wake of the earthquakes, which destroyed 300,000 buildings in 10 provinces, critics accused Mr. Erdogan's government of failing to enforce building regulations and misspending taxes intended to make buildings more resistant. It has also been criticized for its slow response, with some cities waiting days for any help to arrive.

A child survivor of the February 2023 earthquake at the door of a container-style house in Antakya, Hatay (Photo: Ozan Kose/AFP)

Mr Erdogan hit back at criticism, saying dishonorable people were spreading lies and slander about the government's actions, and promised financial aid of 10,000 Turkish liras (259) for each affected family, while housing would be built for all survivors within a year.

But as the anniversary approaches, many say that seems unlikely.

Zeynep says she and many others are still angry about the lack of government aid in the days after the earthquake. The 25-year-old, who works as a psychologist and lives in a temporary container, adds that a year later, government support is still lacking.

More than a million people remain homeless, many living in small container-style housing, despite Mr Erdogan's pledge to rebuild 319,000 homes within a year. Last year, the Turkish government estimated that reconstruction costs would amount to more than $50 billion (40 billion).

It's been a year since the earthquake, but the building demolitions aren't even finished. Construction of promised social housing has started, but still not finished, she says I .

Many believe that everything is back to normal. However, there are still areas in need of water, people unable to meet their housing needs, and people living in tents.

Societal distrust will prevail until these needs are met.

Zeynep says the Turkish president only made the promises to try to reassure his supporters ahead of critical elections that took place months after the 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes. She added that she had heard that many conditions were required to qualify for the cash aid promised by the president to survivors.

It is certain that promises are not being kept on housing, says Begm Zorlu, chair and co-convener of the Turkish Policy Specialist Group and visiting lecturer at the City of London.

Tuba Erdemoglu, 35, whose apartment was reduced to rubble in Kahramanmara. More than a million people remain homeless, despite Mr Erdogan's pledge to rebuild 319,000 homes within a year (Photo: Yasin Akgul/AFP)

A weak economy and rising rebuilding costs make these goals even more difficult to achieve, with construction costs having risen by 66 percent per year in November, according to official government data.

I don't see any possibility that all the houses will be delivered in one year, Ufuk Bayir, secretary general of the opposition-aligned Adiyaman Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects, told Reuters.

Dr. Zorlu believes that the entire system that the ministry is responsible for, the support services, the structure that the government has built over the last 20 years that allows the lack of regulation and the weakness of support services to provide support, and [Mr Erdogan] is at the center of the system.

Broken promises have not undermined his grip on power, she said, adding that the president remains dominant in the region known as the heartland of his Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Its vote share in last year's presidential election was unchanged in major earthquake-hit cities. [compared to the last election in 2018], in some places it even increased slightly in the second round. He received more votes than [the main opposition party leader, Kemal] Kldarolu in nine of the 12 provinces affected by the earthquakes.

She says this is due to the deep polarization in the region, where many choose not to deviate from their political allegiance. Even with the earthquakes, people would not feel comfortable voting for the opposition because of their alliances and the party's ideological position.

This division has deepened since the earthquakes, with some accusing the government of not prioritizing cities where support for the AKP is weakest. There were complaints and protests, particularly in Samanda district, after the earthquake due to environmental concerns.

This will be a subject to watch in the run-up to local elections on March 31, as the AKP attempts to win back major cities lost to the opposition in 2019.

After the earthquake, the residents of this region were initially very angry, says Zeynep.

But after a while the situation changed and the number of Erdogan's defenders increased again. Especially in the city where I live, he got a high percentage of votes in the presidential election.

She describes how, on election day, she was a poll observer in the Gerger region of Adiyaman province, where she and other observers were threatened. But that didn't intimidate her.

We are doing our best to fight this culture of fear.