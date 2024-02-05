Connect with us

Politics

TV series: Auction house sells props from The Crown

TV series: Auction house sells props from The Crown

 


The series tells the story of the British royal family. A London auction house is now putting furniture, costumes and stage sets up for auction. Interested in the replica of the Downing Street facade?

By Julia Kilian, dpa

February 4, 2024 – 4:40 p.m.


London – If a London auction house auctions props from the series “The Crown”, people would like to know who will bid. For six seasons, the series has chronicled the life of the British royal family – this Wednesday, February 7, items from the filming will be auctioned.

Actress Olivia Colman, for example, rode in a golden carriage in a scene playing Queen Elizabeth II, which is now up for auction.

The “Gold State Coach” replica was one of the most difficult and expensive props in the series, writes auction house Bonhams. Equipped with red velvet and richly decorated, the carriage is expected to cost between 30,000 and 50,000 pounds (the equivalent of around 35,000 to 59,000 euros).

Entrance to 10 Downing Street

Anyone interested in the car must have enough space. Things are likely to be just as difficult with another lot number: the replica of the entrance to the British government headquarters at Downing Street in London.


“Would it surprise anyone if Boris Johnson was given the green light to hold parties at his Oxfordshire estate?” asked the Guardian newspaper. The Daily Mail tabloid reported an alleged offer from the former Prime Minister.



Princess Diana's little black dress

THE Bonhams auction house is located on one of London's most expensive high streets and had the items on display before the auction. This includes a custom-made black dress. Princess Diana once wore the original in an appearance following her split from Prince Charles – the current king – when his infidelity became public. The dress became known as the “Vengeance Dress”, roughly translated as “dress of revenge”.

A ring inspired by Diana's engagement ring will also be up for auction, as will a leopard-print swimsuit and a gray Harvard sweater. Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund a scholarship program for filmmakers.

The series sparked debate

The series “The Crown” tells the story of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II in 60 episodes and repeatedly sparks discussions about the extent to which a historical series should and can be realistic. The final episodes appeared on the streaming service Netflix in December.

The auction shows how detailed the production design and costumes were. During the auction, which, in addition to the one in London, also included a Online event In total, around 450 items are expected to be auctioned.

These include elaborate robes from the coronation scene, wooden furniture, an old jaguar, specially made paintings, polo sticks, a pocket watch and numerous framed photos of the fictional royal family. Or two little corgis – the beloved dogs of the Queen, who died in 2022 – in porcelain. They would need less space than a golden carriage anyway.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.stuttgarter-zeitung.de/inhalt.fernsehserie-auktionshaus-versteigert-requisiten-aus-the-crown.4844f51d-aaa7-4697-916e-7e153209ebdd.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: