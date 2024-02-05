TV series: Auction house sells props from The Crown

The series tells the story of the British royal family. A London auction house is now putting furniture, costumes and stage sets up for auction. Interested in the replica of the Downing Street facade?

London – If a London auction house auctions props from the series “The Crown”, people would like to know who will bid. For six seasons, the series has chronicled the life of the British royal family – this Wednesday, February 7, items from the filming will be auctioned.

Actress Olivia Colman, for example, rode in a golden carriage in a scene playing Queen Elizabeth II, which is now up for auction.

The “Gold State Coach” replica was one of the most difficult and expensive props in the series, writes auction house Bonhams. Equipped with red velvet and richly decorated, the carriage is expected to cost between 30,000 and 50,000 pounds (the equivalent of around 35,000 to 59,000 euros).

Entrance to 10 Downing Street

Anyone interested in the car must have enough space. Things are likely to be just as difficult with another lot number: the replica of the entrance to the British government headquarters at Downing Street in London.





Princess Diana's little black dress

THE Bonhams auction house is located on one of London's most expensive high streets and had the items on display before the auction. This includes a custom-made black dress. Princess Diana once wore the original in an appearance following her split from Prince Charles – the current king – when his infidelity became public. The dress became known as the “Vengeance Dress”, roughly translated as “dress of revenge”.

A ring inspired by Diana's engagement ring will also be up for auction, as will a leopard-print swimsuit and a gray Harvard sweater. Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund a scholarship program for filmmakers.

The series sparked debate

The series “The Crown” tells the story of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II in 60 episodes and repeatedly sparks discussions about the extent to which a historical series should and can be realistic. The final episodes appeared on the streaming service Netflix in December.

The auction shows how detailed the production design and costumes were. During the auction, which, in addition to the one in London, also included a Online event In total, around 450 items are expected to be auctioned.

These include elaborate robes from the coronation scene, wooden furniture, an old jaguar, specially made paintings, polo sticks, a pocket watch and numerous framed photos of the fictional royal family. Or two little corgis – the beloved dogs of the Queen, who died in 2022 – in porcelain. They would need less space than a golden carriage anyway.